The increased geopolitical tension in West Asia is likely to exert sharp pressure on Indian markets today. The GIFT Nifty indicates that the domestic indices will open significantly lower.

Here are updates on all the stocks that made headlines ahead of the budget. You can check these stocks to stay informed about all key developments.

Earlier on Monday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 313 points or 1.24% lower at 24,865, while the BSE Sensex dipped 1,048 points or 1.29% to close at 80,238.

Stocks to watch, March 04, 2026

Oil exploration companies, OMCs, aviation stocks

There are a few stocks that will be benefited by the rising tension in West Asia, while a few will see this as a negative. Oil exploration companies like ONGC, Oil India, and Vedanta are likely to gain from the event. On the other hand, oil marketing companies such as HPCL, BPCL, IOCL, etc. will see higher crude prices, which is likely to lower their margins. Also, it will be negative for paint and aviation sector stocks like Asian Paints, Berger Paints, InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet, etc., due to a rise in fuel costs owing to increased crude derivatives.

Gas companies

Indian companies on Tuesday reduced natural gas supplies to industries in anticipation of tighter supplies from the Middle East after top producer Qatar halted production, Reuters reported, citing official sources.

India, ⁠the world’s fourth-largest buyer of LNG, relies heavily on the Middle East for its imports. The report stated that Petronet LNG, the top LNG importer, has informed GAIL (India) and other companies of lower supplies.

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Group firm JSW Infrastructure said that one of its fifteen storage tanks at the Fujairah Liquid Terminal sustained damage after debris from an intercepted drone fell within the facility earlier in the day.

The company said the incident occurred at its terminal in Fujairah, where it operates fifteen tanks. Following the detection of the debris impact, emergency response procedures were activated in line with established safety protocols.

Defence Companies

The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday signed two major contracts worth Rs 5,083 crore to strengthen the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy. The agreements were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at South Block in the national capital.

Out of the total amount, a contract worth Rs 2,901 crore has been signed with Hindustan Aeronautics for the acquisition of six Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Mk-III in the Maritime Role for the Indian Coast Guard. The deal has been finalised under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category.

Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Products is positioning itself for a sharper, distribution-led growth as it goes for a sweeping revamp of its go-to-market (GTM) model amid rural demand outpacing urban and e-commerce, contributing a fifth of sales, president and head, India sales, Punit Gupta told FE.

The company, best-known for brands such as Tata Tea and Tata Salt, currently reaches about 4.5 million outlets across India, according to NielsenIQ estimates. Of this, nearly 1.8 million outlets form its direct distribution network, with an urban-rural split of roughly 60:40.

Tata Motors

Electric vehicles (EVs) are approaching a decisive cost inflection point in India, with some models nearing price parity with internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, according to Anand Kulkarni, product line head for electric passenger vehicles at Tata Motors.

“From a technology perspective, we are clearly at an important inflexion point,” Kulkarni said. “Battery technology is improving rapidly. We now have more energy-dense batteries, faster charging, and better safety and reliability.”

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries’ telecom arm, Jio Platforms, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dan Bailey as president, Jio Platforms, as it steps up its international expansion plans.

Bailey will be based in London and will lead the company’s international business initiatives, reporting to Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited. He will also join the executive committee of Jio Platforms Limited.

FSN E-Commerce

In a sector defined by heavy fund-raising, discount-led customer acquisition and rapid delivery wars, FSN E-Commerce Ventures has quietly charted a different course. “With only approximately $140 million raised to date, we have built a roughly $2.6 billion GMV business,” Chief Financial Officer Ganesh P told FE. “This underscores the measured approach we have taken and the sustainable manner in which we have scaled the company.”

Indian Overseas Bank

Indian Overseas Bank may seek additional time to comply with the regulatory requirement of bringing down the government’s stake to 75% by August 1, as the bank plans a calibrated dilution through market issuances.

The bank said it will explore a combination of qualified institutional placements (QIPs) and potential offers for sale (OFS) in the next financial year to gradually bring down the government’s holding.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Roche have signed a distribution agreement for selected products in nephrology and transplant care. Starting April 1, 2026, Emcure will distribute Roche’s brands within the nephrology and transplant segment in India.

This agreement aims to expand patient access to essential therapies for chronic kidney disease (CKD), anaemia management, and transplant care throughout India. The product lineup includes CellCept, an immunosuppressant used for organ transplant patients, along with Mircera and Neorecormon, which are used for anaemia in individuals with chronic kidney disease.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said it will exit its agri-machinery business in Japan as part of a broader portfolio rationalisation and disciplined capital allocation strategy following a strategic review.

The board of Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery Co Ltd (MAM), which operates the business in Japan, has approved a withdrawal from the agricultural machinery operations, the Mumbai-based automaker said in a regulatory filing.

Brigade Enterprises

Brigade Enterprises announced the launch of its new residential project, “Brigade Stellaris,” in Chennai. The project is being developed on a 5.19-acre prime land parcel on Velachery Road, owned by the company, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately Rs 1,700 crore.