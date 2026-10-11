As the earnings season for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27) picks up pace, several stocks will be in focus on Monday, October 12. Investors should keep a watch on the share prices of Avenue Supermarts, KEC International, Premier Energies, and Adani Green Energy, among others.

Here is a quick look at why these stocks will be in focus on October 12.

DMart

The share price of Avenue Supermarts, the operator of DMart retail stores, will be in focus on Monday after it released its earnings for Q2FY27 today, October 10.

The company reported an 8.5% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 742.98 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 685 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations and other income, reported as total revenue, rose 17.8% to Rs 19,644 crore in the quarter from Rs 16,676 crore a year earlier.

Premier Energies

The share price of Premier Energies will be in focus after it said that it received orders worth Rs 4,001 crore in Q2 FY27. The orders were from a mix of major power producers, module manufacturers, EPC companies and other customers.

KEC International

The KEC Intl share price will be in focus on Monday. The company has received new order worth Rs 1,014 crore in its India transmission and distribution business, including its first order for setting up of a 765 kilovolt transmission line in western India.

SignatureGlobal (India)

The SignatureGlobal (India) share price will be in focus after it announced the business updates for Q2 FY27. The company’s pre-sales for the quarter fell 9% year-on-year to Rs 1,830 crore. Its collections rose 9% to Rs 1,010 crore.

The company’s net debt for the quarter was Rs 450 crore.

Adani Green Energy

The share price of Adani Green will be in focus on Monday. The company’s operational capacity increased by 24% year-on-year to 20.76 GW in the first half of FY27, with a greenfield addition of 4.08 GW. The capacity addition during Q2FY27 was 621 MW.

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Poonawalla Fincorp

The Poonawalla Fincorp share price will be in focus after its net profit for Q2FY27 jumped over five times year-on-year to Rs 374.85 crore. Its total revenue from operations rose 70% to Rs 2,624.84 crore.

Canara HSBC Life

The Canara HSBC Life share price will be in focus. Its net profit for Q2FY27 rose 5% year-on-year to Rs 43.05 crore. Its net premium income rose 13% to Rs 2,553.16 crore.

Can Fin Homes

The Can Fin Homes share price will be in focus. Its net profit for Q2FY27 rose 9% year-on-year to Rs 274.61 crore. Its total income from operations rose 8% YoY to Rs 1,131.18 crore.

Anand Rathi Wealth

The Anand Rathi Wealth share price will be in focus on Monday. Its consolidated net profit for Q2FY27 fell 10% year-on-year to Rs 88.96 crore. Its consolidated revenue from operations rose 15.7% YoY to Rs 343.99 crore.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.