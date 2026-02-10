The GIFT Nifty indicates that the domestic indices will open on a higher note. Here are updates on all the stocks that made headlines ahead of the budget. You can check these stocks to stay informed about all key developments.

Earlier on Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 174 points or 0.68% higher at 25,867, while the BSE Sensex rose 485 points or 0.58% to close at 84,065.

Stocks to watch, February 10, 2026

NHPC

NHPC has floated a Rs 5,129 crore tender for major civil and hydro-mechanical works at its 1,856 megawatt Sawalkot hydroelectric project in Jammu and Kashmir, marking a key step in accelerating the construction of one of India’s largest under-development hydro assets.

The company has invited online bids under domestic competitive bidding for the Lot-1 package of the project, which includes construction of diversion tunnels, coffer dams, access tunnels, dam works, associated roads and hydro-mechanical installations, according to the tender notice issued on February 5, 2026.

BSE

BSE reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 603 crore for Q3FY26, up 166% compared with Rs 225 crore reported in Q3FY25. The Exchange clocked revenue from operations of Rs 1,244 crore, rising nearly 62% from Rs 768 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

The growth in BSE’s profit and revenue was largely led by a sharp rise in transaction charges, which recorded an 86% year-on-year growth at Rs 952 crore, compared with Rs 511 crore in Q3FY25.

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements announced that it has received the approval of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmedabad Bench, for the merger of its subsidiary Sanghi Industries. In an exchange filing dated February 9, 2026, Ambuja Cements shared the bench’s order approving the merger and comprising all the relevant details pertaining to the scheme of amalgamation.

Tata Steel

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a part of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), on Monday expanded its manufacturing footprint in India with the commencement of its Rs 9,000-crore manufacturing facility at Panapakkam in Ranipet district near Chennai. The inauguration was marked with the rollout of a locally manufactured Range Rover Evoque by JLR, a model celebrated globally for its modern luxury positioning.

Zydus Lifesciences

For Q3FY26, Zydus Lifesciences reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,042 crore, up nearly 2% from Rs 1,023 crore posted in Q3FY25. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 6,864 crore, up 30% from Rs 5,269 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Zydus Lifesciences’ EBITDA also saw healthy growth of nearly 31% at Rs 1,816 crore, compared with Rs 1,387 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) said it dispatched over 585,000 cars through railways last year, which is 18% higher than the previous year. The company’s share in rail-based vehicle dispatches reached 26% in 2025, up from just 5.1% in 2016.

The increase in the share of rail mode in outbound logistics has led to a significant reduction in carbon emissions, the country’s oil imports and eased road congestion, the company said. The passenger carmaker also said that its mid-term goal is to increase rail-based vehicle dispatches to 35% by FY31, contributing to India’s net-zero ambition by 2070.

Ceigall India

Ceigall India said it has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd for the development of Unit 1 at Morena Solar Park, Madhya Pradesh, with a capacity of 220 MW.

The project includes both solar and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) components and is tariff-based, with a quoted tariff of Rs 2.70 per kWh. The approximate project value, including GST, is Rs 1,700 crore. The Letter of Award was awarded by a domestic entity, and the execution of the project is scheduled over a construction period of 24 months, followed by an operational period of 25 years.

Saatvik Green Energy

Saatvik Green Energy is preparing to sharply step up investments over the next two years, with capital expenditure expected to rise to about Rs 2,500 crore in FY27. The company plans to accelerate its capacity expansion and deepen backward integration as its sees strong demand and improving export prospects.

The planned spending follows a heavy investment phase in FY26, when the company is deploying nearly Rs 1,850 crore largely towards expanding module capacity and setting up solar cell manufacturing.

Bata India

Bata India reported its third-quarter results, posting a net profit of Rs 66.1 crore, a year-on-year increase of 12.8%, compared with Rs 58.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 944.6 crore, up 2.8% YoY from Rs 918.7 crore.

EBITDA for the quarter rose 6.5% YoY to Rs 211.7 crore, compared with Rs 198.7 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA margin improved to 22.4% from 21.6% on a year-on-year basis.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals reported a 28.6% YoY increase in net profit for the third quarter, with profit rising to Rs 295.6 crore compared with Rs 229.8 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter grew 9.7% to Rs 1,041 crore from Rs 949.4 crore a year earlier. EBITDA increased 27.2% YoY to Rs 371.1 crore from Rs 291.8 crore, while operating margin improved to 35.6% from 30.7%.