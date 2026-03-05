Indian stocks rattled for the second consecutive session on Wednesday amid increased geopolitical tension in West Asia. Today, the GIFT Nifty indicates that the domestic indices will open on a higher note. Here are updates on all the stocks that made headlines. You can check these stocks to stay informed about all key developments.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 385 points or 1.55% lower at 24,480, while the BSE Sensex dipped 1,122 points or 1.40% to close at 79,116.

Stocks to watch, March 05, 2026

MRF

MRF will invest Rs 5,300 crore to set up a greenfield manufacturing facility for automotive tyres and allied products at the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu. The investment, to be made over 12 years, is expected to generate more than 1,000 direct jobs.

The company on Wednesday signed a non-binding agreement with the Tamil Nadu government through its nodal agency, Guidance, to facilitate the project.

DLF

The Supreme Court of India has ordered a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in major real estate developer DLF’s Primus Garden City project in Gurugram. The issue concerns possession and irregularities in the amenities offered by the developer.

On February 25, a bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan passed the order citing a “huge mismatch” between legal requirements and ground realities, which included representations made to buyers that might not have resulted in reality.

MRPL

India’s Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals (MRPL) has declared force majeure on all gasoline export cargoes scheduled for March and April, Reuters reported, citing trade sources.

Force majeure allows a company to suspend contractual obligations due to circumstances beyond its control. The move comes amid the escalating conflict between the US and Iran, which has disrupted crude oil flows from the Gulf region.

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties has bought an 11.36-acre land parcel in Gurugram for around Rs 1,000 crore to build a housing project, and it expects a revenue of more than Rs 4,500 crore from this upcoming development.

In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties informed that it has acquired 11.36 acres of land for a residential project in Gurugram, Haryana, through an outright purchase. “This project will offer residential development with an estimated revenue potential of over Rs 4,500 crore,” it added.

SBI Life Insurance Company

SBI Life Insurance Company said the Income Tax Department has reduced its tax demand for FY22 to Rs 470.88 crore from Rs 5,317.18 crore following a rectification order, and the company will submit the revised order before the appellate authority where its appeal is pending.

The insurer received the rectification order from the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Circle 1(3)1, Mumbai. The order corrects what the company had described as an erroneous computation of tax and interest in the original assessment.

HUL

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has completed the sale of its entire 19.8% stake in Nutritionalab (Wellbeing Nutrition) for approximately Rs 307 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed exchanges that, further to its letter dated February 12, 2026, it has completed the divestment of its full shareholding in Nutritionalab in accordance with the transaction documents executed among the parties.

Gujarat Gas

Gujarat Gas said it has issued force majeure notices to its industrial customers, restricting daily contracted quantity from March 6, 2026, as R-LNG availability turns severely constrained amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

The company said the conflict in the region has impacted the gas supply scenario, leading to reduced availability of regasified liquefied natural gas (R-LNG).

Polycab India

Polycab India said it has received an income tax demand of Rs 327.45 crore for the assessment year 2024-25 relating to the financial year 2023-24 and has initiated rectification proceedings while preparing to file an appeal.

The demand follows an assessment order passed by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai. The order includes disallowances and additions aggregating to Rs 41.87 crore. The company said it received the order on March 3, 2026.

Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge said it has approved raising an unsecured rupee term loan of up to Rs 800 crore, within the Rs 2,000 crore overall limit previously cleared by its board. The bank said it will explore a combination of qualified institutional placements (QIPs) and potential offers for sale (OFS) in the next financial year to gradually bring down the government’s holding.

The decision was taken by the Investment Committee – Strategic Business in a meeting held today, following the Board’s in-principle approval in November 2025.

Cyient

Cyient has informed stock exchanges that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru Bench, has ordered the commencement of liquidation proceedings against Infotech HAL Limited, a 50:50 joint venture between Cyient and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

The tribunal has appointed Mr Vasudevan Gopu as the liquidator for the company. Cyient said it received the NCLT order on March 3, 2026.

Shriram Finance

DEG – Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH – and Citi have jointly provided a $76 million co-financing package to Shriram Finance, aimed at accelerating economic inclusion, rural development and climate-aligned mobility across India.

Under the co-financing structure, DEG has extended a €40 million loan, while Citi has provided a Rs 260 crore loan to Shriram Finance, one of India’s largest non-banking financial services (NBFCs).

GE Shipping

Great Eastern Shipping Company (GE Shipping) has contracted to acquire a secondhand Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier as part of its ongoing fleet expansion strategy. In an exchange filing on March 4, 2026, the company said it has agreed to purchase a 2014 Japanese-built Kamsarmax vessel with a capacity of approximately 81,094 deadweight tonnes (dwt).

The vessel is expected to join the company’s fleet by the first quarter of FY27. GE Shipping said the purchase aligns with its strategy to expand and modernise its fleet.