The GIFT Nifty indicates that the domestic indices will open on a lower note. Here are updates on all the stocks that made headlines ahead of the budget. You can check these stocks to stay informed about all key developments.

Earlier on Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 133 points or 0.52% lower at 25,643, while the BSE Sensex fell 504 points or 0.60% to close at 83,314.

Stocks to watch, February 06, 2026

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp reported a 12% jump in its standalone net profit for the third quarter of FY26 to Rs 1,349 crore, compared with Rs 1,203 crore in the year-ago period, though it missed the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1,387 crore. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 12,328 crore, up 21% from Rs 10,210 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The revenue figure exceeded the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 12,184 crore. The rise in revenue was driven by robust sales.

Federal Bank

Federal Bank said it has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to allow Asia II Topco XIII Pte. Ltd. to acquire an aggregate holding of up to 9.99% of the bank’s paid-up share capital or voting rights. In a regulatory filing, the bank informed stock exchanges that the RBI conveyed its approval on the same day. The approval permits Asia II Topco XIII Pte. Ltd. to acquire the stake, subject to conditions specified by the central bank.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel on Thursday reported a marginal quarter-on-quarter decline in net profit for the October–December quarter, as higher exceptional charges and increased provisions weighed on the bottom line, even as operating performance improved sequentially. The telecom operator posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,631 crore, down 2.4% from Rs 6,792 crore in the September quarter and below Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs 7,157 crore. Profit before exceptional items stood at Rs 6,920 crore, reflecting steady operating momentum during the quarter.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) saw consolidated net loss widen to Rs 152 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY26) on the implementation of the new labour code. The net loss booked in Q3 was higher than analysts’ estimates of Rs 121 in terms of net loss for the period. A year ago, the company had reported a net loss of Rs 51 crore. Despite the challenges on the bottomline front, Q3 consolidated revenue was up 8% year-on-year to Rs 2,374 crore and in line with street estimates of Rs 2,385 crore for the period amid a wedding, festive and GST 2.0-led uptick in spending.

Indian Oil Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) posted a standalone net profit of Rs 12,125.86 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 2,873.53 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a stock exchange filing. The strong earnings performance came as softer crude oil prices boosted refining profitability — a key driver for fuel producers — while domestic fuel consumption remained firm. Revenue from operations during the quarter rose to Rs 2.31 lakh crore, up from Rs 2.16 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

LIC

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a 17% jump in net profit at Rs 12,958 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025. The country’s biggest insurer earned a net profit of Rs 11,056 crore in the year-ago period. During the quarter, the net premium income of the insurer rose to Rs 1,25,613 crore from Rs 1,06,891 crore in the same period a year ago. The total income also improved to Rs 2,33,984 crore in the latest December quarter compared to Rs 2,01,994 crore in the same period a year ago.

Nykaa

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates Nykaa, recorded 142% jump in profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter of FY26. PAT came in at Rs 63 crore compared with Rs 26 crore in the year-ago period. Its net profit for the quarter was up 156% at Rs 68 crore, reflecting a Rs 16 crore impact of revisions made on account of new labour codes. Adjusting for the one-time impact, net profit was Rs 78 crore, the firm said in its earnings disclosures. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,873 crore, up 26.7% from Rs 2,267 crore in Q3FY25, marginally above the Street estimate of Rs 2,869 crore.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,483 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as the lingering impact of a cyber attack incident at its luxury arm Jaguar Land Rover continued to weigh on performance. Revenue from operations declined to Rs 70,108 crore in Q3 FY26, down 3.1% sequentially and 25.8% year-on-year. Total expenses stood at Rs 74,880 crore, resulting in a loss before tax (LBT) of Rs 4,733 crore from continuing operations, compared with a loss of Rs 8,070 crore in Q2 FY26 and a profit of Rs 6,106 crore in the year-ago quarter.

PhysicsWallah

Physicswallah reported a 34% year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,082.4 crore for Q3FY26. The Noida-based firm posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 102.3 crore during the period, marking a 33% increase from the same period last year. Meanwhile, the company’s adjusted Ebitda grew 40% to Rs 351.2 crore, with margins improving to 32%.

Saatvik Green Energy

Saatvik Green Energy posted a consolidated net profit jump of 144% YoY to Rs 98.72 crore, driven by a surge in revenues and strong operating performance amid rising solar installations across the country. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 40.5 crore in Q3FY25. Revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 1,257.02 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 518.2 crore a year ago, reflecting robust demand for solar modules from utility-scale and commercial projects.