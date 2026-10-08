A number of stocks will be in focus on October 9, after declaring their quarterly business updates, financial results, and other deals. Investors should keep a watch on the share prices of Tata Consultancy Services, JSW Steel, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, NCC, and SML Mahindra.

Here is a quick look at why these stocks will be in focus on October 9.

TCS

The TCS share price will be in focus after it declared financial results for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27). The company reported a 15% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its Q2FY27 net profit. It came in at Rs 13,884 crore. The Q2 revenue saw 11.22% YoY increase to Rs 73,188 crore.

The IT firm reported an operating margin of 24% and net margin at 19% for the quarter.

JSW Steel

The JSW Steel share price will be in focus after it reported its quarterly crude steel production data. The steel major’s consolidated crude steel output for Q2FY27 was up 5% YoY at 7.27 million tonnes. Production from Indian operations was at 7.07 million tonnes.

Its consolidated production volume for the first half of FY27 rose 4% YoY to 13.86 million tonnes.

The capacity utilisation of Indian operations for Q2 FY27 was at 88%, while the capacity utilisation is 90% for September, as the blast furnace 3 at Vijayanagar is gradually ramping-up after the shutdown for upgradation of capacity, the company said.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

The share price of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will be in focus after the US Food and Drug Administration issued a Form 483 with two observations following a pre-approval inspection at the company’s FTO-11 manufacturing facility in Pydibhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh. The inspection was conducted from October 5 to October 7.

NCC

The NCC share price will be in focus after it received a letter of acceptance from the Hyderabad Growth Corridor, for construction of a radial road. The order is worth Rs 1,286.03 crore and is expected to be completed in 18 months.

SML Mahindra

The SML Mahindra share price will be in focus on October 9. The company’s commercial vehicle sales rose 32% to 1,071 units in September. Its CV production for the month was up 20% at 1,257 units. However, SML Mahindra exports fell 62% to 53 units in September.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.