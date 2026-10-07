Several stocks will be in focus after declaring their quarterly business updates and other deals. Investors should watch out for share prices of Senco Gold, Jubilant FoodWorks, Tata Power, and Fino Payments Bank on October 8.

Here is a quick look at the details of why these stocks will be in focus.

Senco Gold

The Senco Gold share price will be in focus as its total revenue for the second quarter of financial year 2027 rose 31% year-on-year, supported by 19% growth from existing stores. Strong festive demand and rising shift towards lightweight jewellery also supported revenue growth. Its retail revenue grew by 29% year-on-year during the quarter.

The company said it expects strong seasonal demand in the third quarter and second half of FY27, supported by underlying affinity for gold due to wedding demand. “With the monsoon season now behind us, improving rural sentiment, the festive season and the upcoming wedding calendar are expected to provide a more supportive demand environment in H2. The underlying, with wedding and festive demand providing resilience,” Senco said.

Jubilant FoodWorks

The Jubilant Food share price will be in focus on October 8. The company said its consolidated revenue rose 11.2% year-on-year in Q2 to Rs 2,608.7 crore and standalone revenue was up 11.6% at Rs 1,885.8 crore.

Domino’s India recorded a like-for-like growth of 4.1% during the quarter. However, Domino’s Eurasia’s like-for-like came in at -2.1%.

The company net added 108 stores during the quarter, taking the total count to 3,820.

Fino Payments Bank

The Fino Payments Bank share price will be in focus after its loan disbursals for September more than tripled year-on-year to Rs 278 crore. Its average total deposits for the month rose 13% year-on-year to Rs 2,794 crore. However, the bank’s transaction throughput fell 10% to Rs 6,918 crore.

Tata Power

The Tata Power share price will be in focus as it announced a partnership with Norway’s Ocean Sun for a membrane-based floating solar technology. The two companies will undertake an around 300 kWp floating solar pilot at Tata Power’s Mulshi reservoir in Maharashtra.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.