The GIFT Nifty indicates that the domestic indices will open on a lower note. Here are updates on all the stocks that made headlines ahead of the budget. You can check these stocks to stay informed about all key developments.

Earlier on Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 212 points or 0.83% higher at 25,683, while the BSE Sensex rose 650 points or 0.79% to close at 83,277.

Stocks to watch, February 17, 2026

Coal India

Coal India has drawn up an ambitious 3,000 MW solar capacity target by FY28, marking one of the strongest renewable pivots by a coal producer, even as its capital expenditure on solar projects more than doubled to Rs 961 crore by January FY26.

The solar capex, up from Rs 412 crore in the corresponding period last year, has already surpassed the company’s full-year investment target under the segment, signalling an acceleration in execution pace.

IIFL Finance

IIFL Finance is planning to increase its share of external commercial borrowings (ECBs) as part of the diversification of funding sources.

“I think there is certainly an option (for ECBs). ECBs and foreign currency borrowings are about 12-13% now, we can take it up to 20% next year. We will be raising a good amount of ECB in the next few months,” Managing Director Nirmal Jain said in a press conference. He did not specify the amount to be raised through ECBs.

The RBI has proposed major liberalisation in the ECB framework.

TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and US-based AI computing provider AMD have expanded their strategic collaboration, the two announced on Monday. TCS, through its subsidiary HyperVault AI Data Centre Limited (HyperVault), and AMD will co-develop a rack-scale AI infrastructure design based on the AMD “Helios” platform to support India’s national AI initiatives.

As part of this strategic collaboration, both companies will offer an AI-ready data centre blueprint supporting up to 200 MW of capacity and will work with hyperscalers and AI companies to accelerate data centre build-outs in India.

DLF and Phoenix Mills

Top property developers DLF and Phoenix Mills have shelved the listing plan of REITs (real estate investment trusts) of their commercial portfolios, according to sources.

The reasons include strong cash flows and REIT regulations (such as distribution of 90% of income & requirement of a completed 80% portfolio), which these companies are averse to adhering to, said the sources. Recently, the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) eased regulations for REITs.

Kwality Wall’s India

Kwality Wall’s India, the demerged ice-cream arm of Hindustan Unilever (HUL, is betting on deeper distribution, sharper price positioning and regional supply-chain efficiencies to unlock growth. The company, which listed on the bourses on Monday at a discount of 26% to Rs 40.2 a share on the NSE, also plans to introduce the Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream brand in the future as “demand signals and scale economics” grow, top officials of the company said.

Cochin Shipyard

Cochin Shipyard has emerged as the lowest bidder for the Rs 5,000 crore Navy vessel contract, as the shipbuilding and maintenance company was declared the lowest bidder (L1) for a tender floated by India’s Ministry of Defence to build five Next Generation Survey Vessels (NGSVs) for the Indian Navy.

Alkem Laboratories

Alkem Laboratories said the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) at the manufacturing facility of its subsidiary, Enzene Biosciences, located in Chakan, Pune, on 13th February 2026. At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form 483 with six procedural observations.

Texmaco Rail

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has secured a Rs 219.18 crore contract from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd (MRVC), for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of signalling equipment in connection with the construction of a proposed suburban railway line under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-IIIA).

The scope of the contract includes comprehensive execution of signalling systems and related gear for the new Mumbai suburban corridor.

REC

Rural Electrification Corporation’s (REC) arm has incorporated Vizag Power Transmission as a wholly owned subsidiary for a green hydrogen project, the company informed the exchanges on Monday, February 16.

REC said its subsidiary, REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL), has incorporated the wholly owned subsidiary in line with regulatory requirements. The newly incorporated entity, registered on February 16, 2026, has an authorised and paid-up capital of Rs 5 lakh. As a newly formed company, it has yet to commence operations and has no turnover.

BLS E-Services

BLS International Services has signed a binding term sheet to acquire a 100% equity stake in Atyati Technologies Private Limited (Atyati) in an all-cash deal based on an equity valuation of Rs 154 crore, subject to certain conditions.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by March 31, 2026, subject to approvals from lenders, relevant banks and financial institutions, statutory and regulatory authorities, shareholders (if required), and the completion of other conditions precedent to be agreed upon in the definitive Share Purchase Agreement.