The increased geopolitical tension in West Asia will affect Indian markets as well. Japan’s key benchmark, Nikkei 225, indicates that the domestic indices will open on a lower note. Here are updates on all the stocks that made headlines ahead of the budget. You can check these stocks to stay informed about all key developments.

Earlier on Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 318 points or 1.25% lower at 25,178, while the BSE Sensex dipped 961 points or 1.17% to close at 81,287.

Stocks to watch, March 02, 2026

Oil exploration companies, OMCs, paint, and aviation stocks

There are a few stocks that will be benefited by the rising tension in West Asia, while a few will see this as a negative. Oil exploration companies like ONGC, Oil India, and Vedanta are likely to gain from the event. On the other hand, oil marketing companies such as HPCL, BPCL, IOCL, etc. will see higher crude prices, which is likely to lower their margins. Also, it will be negative for paint and aviation sector stocks like Asian Paints, Berger Paints, InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet, etc., due to a rise in fuel costs owing to increased crude derivatives.

Adani Power

The new government in Bangladesh will not cancel the power purchase agreement with Adani Power. Minister of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Iqbal Hasan Mahmud said that the BNP-led government will retain the power purchase agreement with Adani Power.

In conversation with a Dhaka-based digital news and infotainment platform, Deshkal News, Mahmud said that the government has no plan to cancel the deal. Bangladesh signed the agreement in 2017 to purchase electricity from Adani Power during the tenure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The deal drew strong criticism at the time.

Ola Electric

Ola Electric Mobility, once the dominant player in India’s electric two-wheeler (E2W) market, has slipped out of the top five in monthly sales for the first time this fiscal, ceding ground to smaller rival Greaves Electric. The company recorded its weakest monthly dispatches of the year in February, selling 3,968 scooters and capturing just 4% market share.

On a year-on-year basis, Ola Electric’s monthly sales more than halved to 3,968 units in February. Greaves Electric, which sells the Ampere brand of e-scooters, registered 4,725 units to take the fifth spot with a similar 4% share. Ola’s sales were also down 47% month-on-month from 7,531 units sold in January.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India has announced that its production lines are operating at more than capacity, with demand outpacing its ability to produce. Domestic wholesales stood at 1.64 lakh units, the highest ever for any February, while retail sales rose 12% year-on-year to 1.51 lakh units as production lines ran at or above 100% capacity. “We are operating close to or more than 100% of our production capacity,” said Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer (Marketing & Sales). “The numbers are not muted. Demand is not muted; supply is the bottleneck.”

GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) will invest Rs 1,736.25 crore to set up a wind power project in Maharashtra, expanding its renewable energy portfolio as it targets net-zero carbon emissions by 2035. In a regulatory filing, GAIL said its board, at its meeting on Friday, approved the investment to set up 178.2 megawatt wind power capacity.

The project, to be completed within 24 months of contract award, will add to the existing portfolio of 117.95 MW. Besides, the firm also has 27 MW of solar energy projects spread across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

SpiceJet

The Supreme Court on Friday (February 27) dismissed a petition from Spicejet and its chairman, Ajay Singh, to stay a Delhi High Court ruling that mandates the airline and Singh to deposit Rs 144.51 crore in a protracted arbitration case involving KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran. A bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe declined to interfere with the high court’s 19 January order and criticised the airline over repeated rounds of litigation in the matter.

Bharat Coking Coal

Bharat Coking Coal reported flat raw coal production for February at 3.50 million tonnes (mt), unchanged from a year ago. Coking coal output declined 1.6% year-on-year to 3.26 mt from 3.31 mt, while non-coking coal production rose 30% to 0.24 mt compared with 0.18 mt last year. However, total raw coal offtake dropped sharply by 28.7% to 2.16 mt from 3.02 mt in the corresponding month last year, indicating weaker dispatches.

HG Infra Engineering

HG Infra Engineering said it has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of a new six-lane access-controlled Capital Region Ring Road Package-III in Odisha. The project spans from Gobindpur (NH-55) to Tangi near Bandola Toll Plaza (NH-16) with a total length of 40.33 km. The project is awarded under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) with an estimated project cost of Rs 1,827.33 crore.

HG Infra Engineering’s bid project cost stands at Rs 1,582.11 crore, excluding applicable taxes (GST). The construction period for the project is set at 910 days.

New India Assurance

The New India Assurance Company said it has received a favourable order from the National Faceless Appeal Centre (NFAC), Delhi, under the Income Tax Department, resulting in the deletion of a Rs 672.36 crore income tax demand for Assessment Year 2022-23. The order was received by the company on February 27, 2026. The National Faceless Appeal Centre (NFAC), Delhi, issued the communication.

Abbott India

Abbott India has partnered with Novo Nordisk to market a new brand of semaglutide in India, the diabetes drug behind blockbuster weight-loss therapy Ozempic, amid rising demand for advanced metabolic treatments.

Abbott India said it will commercialise the drug under the brand name Extensior in India. The launch is expected soon, although no specific timeline or financial details of the partnership were disclosed. Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, has demonstrated benefits including HbA1c reduction, weight loss, and lower cardiovascular and kidney risk in people with type 2 diabetes.

Brigade Enterprises

Brigade Enterprises announced the launch of its new residential project, “Brigade Stellaris,” in Chennai. The project is being developed on a 5.19-acre prime land parcel on Velachery Road, owned by the company, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately Rs 1,700 crore.