Stocks To Watch: Adani Power, Coal India, PB Fintech, HEG, Shree Cement, JSW Steel, Amara Raja Batteries, ITI

Stocks in focus: The SGX Nifty gained 0.14% in trade on Tuesday morning, signalling that domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex may open marginally in green. Nifty futures were 26 points higher on the Singaporean exchange at 18,361.5. On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 111 points or 0.61% to 18,314.40 and BSE Sensex zoomed 234 points or 0.38% to 61,963.68.

“The market has resumed its upward journey after taking a pause last week. Positive commentary from US Fed, consistent FII buying and healthy results from Index heavyweights supported the sentiments. Overall market outlook remains positive with stock-specific action. Over the next few days, Investors would take cues from global events like FOMC minutes, GDP numbers in the US, and CPI inflation in UK and Japan,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Stocks to Watch on 23 May, 2023

Quarterly results today

Metro Brands, NMDC, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, JSW Energy, Akzo Nobel India, Amara Raja Batteries, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Electricals, Biocon, CMS Info Systems, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Dixon Technologies (India), Dreamfolks Services, Fortis Healthcare, Linde India, Thyrocare Technologies, TTK Healthcare and Unichem Laboratories will report quarterly earnings on May 23.

Coal India

The company has signed an agreement with its non-executive workers over the revision of wages. Coal India said that a 19% minimum guaranteed benefit on emoluments including basic salary, variable dearness allowance, special duty allowance and attendance bonus, and a 25% increase in allowances have been agreed upon.

Adani Power

The company will contest an order issued by the Registrar of Companies (RoC), Ahmedabad, imposing a penalty on three senior executives for alleged breaches connected to related party transactions over three years till FY20. The RoC had in an order issued on 16 May imposed a penalty on three senior executives of Adani Power, including chairman Gautam Adani.

Shree Cement

The company reported a 15.3% on-year decline in standalone profit at Rs 546.2 crore for the March FY23 quarter, impacted by a sharp increase in power and fuel cost. The standalone revenue for the quarter grew by 16.7% to Rs 4,785 crore compared to the same period the previous year.

PB Fintech

The operator of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar has narrowed its loss to Rs 8.9 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, from Rs 219.6 crore in the same period last year. The operating revenue grew by 61% to Rs 869 crore compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.

Torrent Power

The board of directors of the company will meet on May 29 to consider raising funds via the issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 3,000 crore through a private placement basis. The board will also consider financial results for the quarter and year ended March 2023, and recommendation of final dividend, if any, for FY23.

ITI

The company has received an advance purchase order (APO) from BSNL worth Rs 3,889 crore for its 4G rollout. The scope of work includes planning, engineering, supply, installation & commissioning and AMC of the 4G mobile network for 23,633 sites in the west zone of the BSNL network.

Astra Microwave Products

Astra Rafael Comsys has bagged Rs 158 crore worth of orders from the defence public sector undertaking (DPSU) for the supply of software-defined radio (SDR).

JSW Steel

JSW Steel and Japan-based JFE Steel agreed to establish a cold rolled grain-oriented electrical steel (CRGO) manufacturing joint venture in India. The 50:50 joint venture company will be able to manufacture the entire range of CRGO products at its proposed facilities at Vijayanagar in Karnataka.

HEG

The company reported a 23% on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 99.72 crore for the March FY23 quarter, impacted by lower topline and operating numbers. Revenue from operations for the quarter came in at Rs 616.88 crore, falling by 8.3% compared to the corresponding period last fiscal. The company announced a final dividend of Rs 42.50 per share. HEG board has approved further investment of up to Rs 90 crore in one or more tranches, in its subsidiary TACC.