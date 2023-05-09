scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, Happiest Minds, Pidilite Industries, Punjab National Bank, HFCL

The SGX Nifty hinted at a negative start for Indian equities. Happiest Minds and Adani Ports are some of the stocks in focus on Tuesday.

Written by Zoya Springwala
share market
Adani Ports, Happiest Minds, Pidilite Industries, Punjab National Bank, HFCL stocks in focus today.

The SGX Nifty signaled that domestic benchmark indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex might open lower, as Nifty futures traded 40 points lower at 18,310 on the Singaporean exchange. Benchmark indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex  ended Monday’s session broadly in green. The Nifty 50 jumped 1.12% to 18,271.8 and Sensex surged 709.96points to 61,764.25.

“Indian equities gained confidence from strong domestic earnings and fading concerns over the US economic slowdown following robust job data. The recent weakness in the US dollar is drawing more foreign funds to the domestic market, with FIIs remaining net buyers for seven consecutive days. The US inflation report, due on Wednesday, is expected to remain around the March level of 5.0%,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Stocks in focus on 9 May, 2023

Happiest Minds

IT firm Happiest Minds revenues grew 3% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 377.9 crore in the last quarter of FY23. The midcap IT firm also reported a net profit of Rs 57.6 crore in the March quarter, up just 0.1% QoQ.

Also Read

Pidilite Industries

The Fevicol maker reported net profit of Rs 283 crore for the March quarter, an 11.3% increase on-year from Rs 254.4 crore. Additionally, the company’s board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 11 per share.

Also Read

Adani Ports and SEZ

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone announced the results as of the Early Tender Date with respect to its previously announced offer to purchase for cash up to $130 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 3.375% Senior Notes due 2024. 

Punjab National Bank

The lender infused capital amounting to Rs 498.75 crore in the rights issue of PNB Housing Finance. Post allotment in the rights issue, the bank’s shareholding in PNBHFL will reduce from 32.52% to 28.15%

HFCL

Telecom equipment manufacturer HFCL reported a 23% quarter-on-quarter fall in net profit to Rs 79 crore in the January-March period. The company’s revenue from operations rose 32% QoQ to Rs 1,433 crore.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-05-2023 at 07:23 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market