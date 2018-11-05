Stocks to track today: SBI, GAIL, Cipla, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, ONGC, Strides Pharma Science

By: | Updated: November 5, 2018 8:59 AM

Stocks in focus: The domestic equity markets are expected to start on a flat note on Monday tracking weak cues from the global markets. SBI, GAIL, Cipla, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, ONGC, Strides Pharma Science are among top stocks to track today.

stocks in focus, stocks in news, stocks to track todayStocks in news: SBI, GAIL, Cipla, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, ONGC, Strides Pharma Science

Stocks in focus: The domestic equity markets are expected to start on a flat note on Monday tracking weak cues from the global markets. SGX Nifty futures were trading 60.50 points or 0.57% lower on the Singapore Exchange indicating a lower start for the Nifty 50. Asian stocks started the week gingerly amid worries about tense Sino-U.S. trade relations, said a Reuters report.

Stocks in news today: Here are the top stocks to track on November 5, Monday

SBI, GAIL, Cipla: India’s largest bank State Bank of India, Power Grid Corporation Of India, GAIL and Cipla are the four Nifty companies that will come out with their quarterly corporate earnings today. Other companies which will declare their quarterly earnings today are Allcargo Logistics, Balkrishna Industries, Eveready Industries India, APL Apollo Tubes, Exide Industries, Himatsingka SeideBosch, Asahi India Glass, Orient Cement, PNB Housing Finance, Century Plyboards (India), Indraprastha Gas, Inox Wind and Natco Pharma.

Axis Bank: Axis Bank reported 83% rise in net income at Rs 790 crore for the September quarter aided by lower provisioning driven by better asset quality and higher interest income. Axis Bank had reported a huge dip in net profit at Rs 432 crore in the year-ago period on a jump in bad assets.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Strides Pharma Science: Strides has announced that its formulations facility in Bangalore recently underwent a USFDA inspection that ended on November 2, 2018. The inspection was completed successfully with Zero 483 observations, it said in a statement.

ONGC: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) reported a 61% jump in its September quarter net profit as higher prices offset a dip in oil production.

Bharti Airtel: Airtel Africa, a subsidiary of telecom major Bharti Airtel, announced the appointment of its new board of directors, close on the heels of the USD 1.25 billion primary equity issuance to prominent global investors and ahead of an intended public offering, said a PTI report.

RCom: Debt-ridden Reliance Communications posted consolidated profit of Rs 1,141 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2018 on account of one-time gain from business structuring and non-provisioning of interest to be paid to lenders.

Reliance Industries: In a first for India, British banking major HSBC has executed a trade finance transaction
involving an export by Reliance Industries to an American client using the blockchain, which massively reduced the time taken for processing the documents, PTI reported.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Stocks to track today: SBI, GAIL, Cipla, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, ONGC, Strides Pharma Science
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition