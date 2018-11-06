Stocks to track today: SBI, Fortis Healthcare, BoB, Adani Gas, Voltas, Andhra Bank, HCL Tech, Minda Industries

Stocks in news today: SBI, Fortis Healthcare, BoB, Adani Gas, Voltas, Andhra Bank, HCL Tech, Minda Industries among stocks to track.

Stocks in focus: SGX Nifty futures were trading marginally higher by 20 points or 0.19% on the Singapore Exchange indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Nifty 50. Asian shares wobbled on Tuesday, supported by Wall Street gains although sentiment was tempered ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, the first major electoral test of President Donald Trump’s big tax cuts and hostile trade policies, said a Reuters report.

Stocks in news today: Here are the top stocks to track on November 6, Tuesday

State Bank of India: After three-quarters of continuous losses, SBI reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 576 crore for the September quarter, down 69% y-o-y. The country’s largest lender had posted a Rs 4,875.85 crore net loss in the previous quarter.

Fortis Healthcare: The company said all approvals are in place for fund infusion of Rs 4,000 crore from IHH Healthcare Berhad and the transaction will be completed shortly.

Bank of Baroda: The bank has increased its MCLR by 10 basis points across various tenors with effect from November 7.

Adani Gas: Shares of Adani Gas rose by 5% on Monday in its first day of trade following a demerger.

Voltas, Aditya Birla Capital: Among companies that will announce their quarterly earnings today are Voltas, Aditya Birla Capital, Automotive Axles, Dr. Lal Path Labs, Graphite India, Manappuram Finance, Camlin Fine Sciences and Sanghi Industries.

Andhra Bank: State-owned Andhra Bank has said it will divest its stake either fully or partially in various joint venture firms.

HCL Tech: HCL Technologies has tied up with Deutsche Bank to provide digital cheque processing platform to the bank.

Power Grid: State-run transmission utility Power Grid posted about 8% jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,309.49 crore in quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Minda Industries: the Board approved investment to set up new manufacturing plant in Pune, Maharashtra, for supplies to OEMs. The outlay of the project is approved for Rs. 76.52 Crores.