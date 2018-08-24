Stocks to track today: Britannia Industries, LIC Housing Finance, Mahanagar Gas, RIL, Dr Reddy’s Lab.

The domestic equity markets opened on a flat note on Friday following subdued Asian markets. SGX Nifty Futures — the global indicator of NSE Nifty — was trading well below the 11,600 mark in the early deals on Friday, down 0.24% at 11,576.5 on the Singapore Exchange. Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday, tracking global peers, as a festering trade dispute between the U.S. and China escalated after the two countries imposed tariffs on $16 billion worth of each other’s goods, said a Reuters report.

Stocks in news today: Track these stocks on August 24, Friday:

Britannia Industries: The board of Britannia Industries has approved share split in 1:2 ratio to make the stock more affordable for the small retail investors and increase liquidity. The company will split the shares with a face value of Rs 2 into two equity shares of Re 1 each.

LIC Housing Finance: LIC Housing Finance, MAS Financial, Pratibha Industries, Sundaram Finance and Easun Reyrolle are among the companies which will declare their quarterly results today.

Mahanagar Gas: BG Asia Pacific Holdings Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell India, has sold 14% stake in CNG retailing firm Mahanagar Gas Ltd in the open market, reducing its holding to 10%.

Reliance Industries: RIL became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore market capitalisation mark on Thursday. RIL stock touched a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,273.55 on Thursday.

Dr Reddy’s Lab: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Srikakulam facility in Andhra Pradesh.

PNB: The Punjab National Bank will seek shareholders’ approval for issuing up to 10 crore shares to its employees, as the lender looks to raise long term capital resources.

Gillette India: Gillette India posted 8.09% decline in its net profit at Rs 34.62 crore for the fourth quarter ended on June 30, 2018.