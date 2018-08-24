Stocks to track today: Britannia Industries, LIC Housing Finance, Mahanagar Gas, RIL, Dr Reddy’s Lab.

​​​
Stocks to track today: The domestic equity markets opened on a flat note on Friday following subdued Asian markets. Britannia Industries, LIC Housing Finance, Mahanagar Gas, RIL, Dr Reddy's Lab top stocks to follow today.

August 24, 2018
The domestic equity markets opened on a flat note on Friday following subdued Asian markets. SGX Nifty Futures — the global indicator of NSE Nifty — was trading well below the 11,600 mark in the early deals on Friday, down 0.24% at 11,576.5 on the Singapore Exchange. Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday, tracking global peers, as a festering trade dispute between the U.S. and China escalated after the two countries imposed tariffs on $16 billion worth of each other’s goods, said a Reuters report.

Britannia Industries: The board of Britannia Industries has approved share split in 1:2 ratio to make the stock more affordable for the small retail investors and increase liquidity. The company will split the shares with a face value of Rs 2 into two equity shares of Re 1 each.

LIC Housing Finance: LIC Housing Finance, MAS Financial, Pratibha Industries, Sundaram Finance and Easun Reyrolle are among the companies which will declare their quarterly results today.

Mahanagar Gas: BG Asia Pacific Holdings Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell India, has sold 14% stake in CNG retailing firm Mahanagar Gas Ltd in the open market, reducing its holding to 10%.

Reliance Industries: RIL became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore market capitalisation mark on Thursday. RIL stock  touched a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,273.55 on Thursday.

Dr Reddy’s Lab: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Srikakulam facility in Andhra Pradesh.

PNB: The Punjab National Bank will seek shareholders’ approval for issuing up to 10 crore shares to its employees, as the lender looks to raise long term capital resources.

Gillette India: Gillette India posted 8.09% decline in its net profit at Rs 34.62 crore for the fourth quarter ended on June 30, 2018.

