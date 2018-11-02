Stocks to track today: Axis Bank, IOC, Hindalco, Reliance Capital, Coal India, HDFC, HPCL

Stocks in news today: Axis Bank, IOC, Hindalco, Reliance Capital, Coal India, HDFC, HPCL.

Stocks in focus: Sensex and Nifty opened in the positive territory on Friday tracking strong global cues. Asian equity markets rose on Friday as China and the United States expressed optimism about resolving their bruising trade war, though a warning from tech giant Apple Inc on holiday sales amid emerging market weakness could weigh on technology shares, a Reuters report said. The SGX Nifty Futures were trading 77.50 points or 0.74% higher on the Singapore Exchange, indicating a positive start for the Nifty 50.

Axis Bank, Hindalco, IOC: Axis Bank, Hindalco, Indian Oil Corporation and NTPC are the four Nifty companies which are expected to come out with their quarterly earnings today. Other companies include Alkem Laboratories, Punjab National Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bata India, Bharat Forge, Equitas Holdings, JSW Energy, BSE, Petronet LNG, Power Finance Corporation, Godrej Consumer Products, SAIL, Tata Chemicals, and Whirlpool.

Reliance Capital: Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital has raised long-term financing of Rs 4,000 crore, PTI reported citing investment banking sources. The funds have been raised through securitisation of asset pool of the group’s two firms — Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance, they added.

Coal India: The government’s 3% stake sale in Coal India got over-subscribed Thursday, which will fetch at least Rs 5,000 crore to the exchequer. Bidding opened for retail buyers on Thursday– which was the second day of the two-day OFS– during which small investors put in bids for over 4.23 crore shares or 1.07 times the shares reserved for them, as per data available with NSE.

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) reported a 37% drop in its second-quarter net profit on the back of lower refining margins and foreign exchange losses.

Kirloskar group stocks: The Kirloskar group has received license from the Reserve Bank of India to launch a non-banking finance company (NBFC), Kirloskar Capital, which will be headed by industry veteran Vimal Bhandari.

HDFC: HDFC has reported a 25% rise in standalone net income at Rs 2,467.08 crore in the three months to September, boosted by investment income from part-selling its stake in the mutual fund arm during the quarter through an IPO, coupled with robust loan demand.

IL&FS Group stocks: GN Bajpai has resigned within a month of being appointed by the government as a director on the board of debt-ridden infra lender IL&FS citing personal reasons. His resignation is effective October 30, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) said in a regulatory filing, which did not specify the reasons for quitting.