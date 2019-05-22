Stocks of RIL, Adani, Reliance Infra rally after exit polls favour Modi; were sluggish during voting

A slew of stocks, which have tracked the political fate of Narendra Modi, fell while India voted but rebounded after exit polls predicted the prime minister would win his re-election bid. Companies controlled by billionaires Gautam Adani, such as Adani Enterprises Ltd. and its units, as well as Mukesh Ambani\u2019s Reliance Industries Ltd. and Anil Ambani\u2019s Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. have gained. The firms have operations in or other links with the state of Gujarat, where Modi served as chief minister for a decade before he swept national elections in 2014. The stocks had also rallied following Modi\u2019s victory five years ago and dropped in December when his party lost local state elections. With official results of the national vote due Thursday, the fate of these stocks lingers on how closely the exit poll trends bear out. Most forecasts show that Modi\u2019s Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance will win between 277 and 350 seats, well above the 272-seat majority mark. A significant shortfall - or surprise loss - would probably trigger a sharp correction in financial markets. Also Read:\u00a0Exit polls 2019 predict Modi 2.0! But as PM, he has failed to end India\u2019s tax terror, claims\u00a0report The exit poll predictions have comforted investors concerned about Modi\u2019s ability to repeat his landslide 2014 win amid a resurgent opposition, farm distress and a job crisis. Investor concerns were reflected in the performance of Adani Enterprises, which lost almost a quarter of its worth in the past six months through last week. The stock had doubled in value during the six-month run-up to Modi\u2019s electoral sweep five years ago. The resource conglomerate is also benefiting from Prime Minister Scott Morrison\u2019s surprise election victory in Australia, which is seen as a win for the coal industry. Chairman Adani is a Gujarat native and runs the state\u2019s biggest port. He\u2019s said in the past that he doesn\u2019t receive nor expect any special treatment from Modi. Mukesh Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Industries, which operates two refineries at Jamnagar in Gujarat. His brother, Anil Ambani, is accused by opposition parties of being favoured by Modi for key defence contracts. Anil Ambani\u2019s representatives have denied wrongdoing and the group on Tuesday said the statements were made \u201cfor political purposes\u201d in the run-up to the elections.