The market continues to be volatile within a range. By midday, the Nifty 50 was hovering close to 23,900 while the BSE Sensex is down 500 points . Beneath that decline, individual stocks were reacting to very specific triggers, and in some cases, reacting quite sharply.

Ola Electric

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility extended gains for the second consecutive session today, surging over 16% in an otherwise weak market. The stock opened with a gain of 1% at Rs 30.50 and touched an intraday high of Rs 35.30.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. shares were seen holding the gains, quoting at ₹34.83 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Trading activity witnessed a sharp uptick, with around 323 million shares of the company changing hands, significantly higher than the previous session’s total traded quantity of 260 million, according to NSE data.

Honasa Consumer

Honasa Consumer Ltd. share price surged about 11.24% by midday to Rs 348.65.

The rally followed its Q4 FY26 update where the company stated, “Our business is expected to deliver growth in the high twenties during Q4 FY26, driven by strong momentum across focus categories.”

Growth expectations remained strong across brands. Mamaearth continued steady expansion, while newer brands such as The Derma Co. and Aqualogica pushed ahead faster. The market did not hold back. It reacted immediately and pushed the stock higher without much resistance.

KEC International

KEC International Ltd. share price climbed about 3.08% by midday to Rs 585.10, after earlier surging as much as 8.69%.

The rally came after the company secured orders worth Rs 2,518 crore across multiple segments.

Fertiliser Stocks

Fertiliser stocks extended gains for a second straight session, supported by easing geopolitical tensions.

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore rose about 6% to Rs 867, Tata Chemicals Ltd. gained 5% to Rs 680, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers advanced 3.5% to Rs 129, Coromandel International Ltd. moved up 2.11% to Rs 2,161, and National Fertilisers added 2.5% to Rs 76.

The movement was tied directly to the US-Iran ceasefire, which eased concerns around supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz. When supply fears ease, these stocks tend to respond quickly.

Info Edge India

Info Edge (India) Ltd. declined about 3.45% by midday to Rs 997.

The company reported Q4 billings growth of 7.4% year-on-year and full-year growth of 10.2%. Recruitment and matchmaking segments showed steady expansion.

NTPC

NTPC Ltd. share price gained around 1.64% by midday, trading near Rs 380.

The stock moved up after the company signed a non-binding MoU with Électricité de France to explore nuclear energy development in India.

“This initiative aligns with NTPC’s strategy to expand into clean, reliable energy and contribute to India’s long-term energy security,” the company said.

Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. edged up about 0.5% by midday to Rs 2,565 ahead of its Q4 results.

Expectations remain modest, with revenue growth projected in low single digits sequentially. The stock’s movement reflected caution rather than optimism. It moved up, but without urgency.

NHPC

NHPC Ltd. share price rose about 0.77% by midday to Rs 77.29.

The gain followed Cabinet approval of Rs 26,069.50 crore for the 1,720 MW Kamala Hydro Electric Project. The project adds scale, but the stock’s movement remained measured, not exaggerated.