Indian equities are trading firmly. The Sensex is up nearly 500 points while the Nifty is steady at around 25,600 levels. The broader tone was positive. Interestingly, individual counters are seeing sharper price action.

Some stocks have seen a sharp rebound, while others are facing pressure from global developments and block activity.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Waaree Energies, Premier Energies, Vikram Solar

Waaree Energies share price was down 14.2% in early trade on February 25, 2026.

Premier Energies share price declined 10% during the session before witnessing some recovery.

Vikram Solar share price fell by over 7.5% in early trade.

The weakness followed reports that the Trump administration imposed preliminary duties of 126% on solar imports from India after determining that the country “unfairly subsidised manufacturing”. According to reports, Waaree Energies has close to 29% export exposure, Vikram Solar around 16%, while Premier Energies has negligible export exposure, indicating that part of the reaction in Premier’s stock appeared driven by sentiment spillover rather than direct exposure.

IT Stocks – HCL Technologies, Infosys, TCS, Wipro

The Nifty IT index rebounded 3.14% in early trade on February 25, 2026, after a steep correction over the past month.

HCL Technologies share price was up over 3% around midday.

Infosys share price gained nearly 3%.

Tata Consultancy Services share price advanced 2.5%.

Wipro share price rose 2.18%.

The rebound followed sustained pressure on the sector amid global concerns around artificial intelligence-led disruption, with all ten constituents of the IT index trading in the green during the morning session.

Natco Pharma

Natco Pharma share price was up 4.78% around midday on February 25, 2026, after rising as much as 11.45% earlier in the session. The stock extended its rally following approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for Semaglutide in India. The company had stated in a regulatory filing that it received approval “to manufacture and market generic Semaglutide Injection in India” and that it will launch the product in March 2026.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Larsen & Toubro share price was up 1.79% around midday on February 25, 2026, after rising as much as 2.01% earlier in the session. The move followed order wins by its Power Transmission & Distribution vertical, classified as “major” projects ranging between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore. The company also secured a significant order related to the LIGO India Observatory project in Maharashtra through its Heavy Civil Infrastructure and Heavy Engineering verticals.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price was down 3.9% around midday on February 25, 2026, after falling as much as 4.2% earlier in the session to its lowest level in 25 months. This happened amid the government starting the selling up to a 2% stake in Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) through an Offer for Sale (OFS), with an option to divest another 2% if demand is strong. The floor price has been set at Rs 104 per share, a 4.5% discount to Tuesday’s closing level.

SAMHI Hotels

Samhi Hotels share price was up 4% around midday on February 25, 2026, after rising as much as 4.3% earlier in the session. The gains followed operating agreements signed with Marriott Hotels and approval for development of a second hotel in Bengaluru’s Whitefield Industrial Area.

SpiceJet

Spicejet share price was down 9.99% around midday on February 25, 2026, having hit its 10% lower circuit during the session amid large block deals on the BSE. Approximately 8.4% of equity changed hands in multiple transactions, while promoters held a 30.99% stake as of December 2025, according to the latest shareholding pattern.