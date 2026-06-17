India’s benchmark indices traded in positive territory by midday on June 17, supported by gains in technology, electronics manufacturing, auto components and defence-linked counters. The Nifty 50 was holding well above the 24,050 level while the BSE Sensex was trading near the 77,045 mark.

Stock-specific developments drove trading activity, with investors reacting to block deals, capital expenditure announcements, strategic partnerships, infrastructure projects and policy-related developments across sectors.

Trent

The Trent Ltd. share price shot up over 5% intra-day. It is one of the top Nifty gainers in today’s session. The stock remained actively traded with 36.2 lakh shares changing hands and a turnover of Rs 1,091 crore, while its annualised volatility of 42.8% highlights elevated price swings despite a relatively low impact cost of 0.02, indicating strong liquidity.

Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. share price surged more than 5% by midday amid reports that the government may soon approve the company’s long-pending joint venture with smartphone maker Vivo India.

According to reports, an inter-ministerial panel has already granted in-principle approval and the proposal is now awaiting final clearance. Under the arrangement signed in December 2024, Dixon will hold a 51% stake in the venture while Vivo India will own the remaining 49%.

The proposed partnership could significantly strengthen Dixon’s manufacturing scale. Industry estimates suggest Vivo sells around 35 million smartphones annually in India, and a substantial portion of these volumes could eventually move to the joint venture facility. Analysts estimate the partnership could add nearly Rs 30,000 crore in incremental revenue once operations stabilise.

TCS

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. share price traded with gains of nearly 1% by midday after the company announced a multi-year strategic technology partnership with Norway-based packaging solutions company Elopak ASA.

Under the agreement, TCS will become Elopak’s strategic IT partner and will support modernisation of its technology infrastructure across multiple business functions. The programme includes cloud deployment, automation initiatives, enterprise application upgrades and an integrated service desk framework.

The announcement comes shortly after TCS secured another international mandate from Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, where the company will support digital transformation and cybersecurity initiatives. The steady flow of large overseas contracts helped support sentiment around the stock despite ongoing pressure on the broader IT sector during the year.

DOMS Industries

DOMS Industries Ltd. share price declined nearly 5% during intraday trade before recovering some losses by midday after a large block deal involving approximately 44.1 lakh shares, representing about 7.3% equity, was executed in the market.

Reports indicated that Italian stationery major FILA, the largest promoter of DOMS Industries, was looking to pare its stake through a block transaction. The reported floor price for the deal was set at a discount to the previous closing level, which triggered selling pressure in the counter. Market participants closely tracked the transaction as the deal size was estimated at nearly Rs 981 crore.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings

Sona BLW Precision Forgings share price gained around 2% by midday after the company announced a fresh capital expenditure plan aimed at entering the robotics components segment.

The board approved an investment of Rs 62.6 crore for manufacturing systems and components used in advanced robotics applications. The company stated that the investment would help expand beyond the automotive sector and create opportunities in new industrial applications.

The development comes at a time when Sona BLW continues to report healthy financial performance. The company posted a 17% rise in quarterly profit for Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations jumped more than 45% year-on-year. Management believes the robotics business can provide an additional growth engine alongside its established automotive components portfolio.

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties Ltd. share price remained under pressure by midday as Mumbai-focused real estate stocks reacted to restrictions imposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on water usage.

The civic body announced a 20% reduction in water supply to commercial and industrial establishments and suspended fresh water connections for construction projects as reservoir levels dropped due to delayed monsoon conditions.

Developers with significant exposure to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region came under scrutiny because prolonged restrictions could affect project execution schedules, construction activity and delivery timelines. Godrej Properties remains among the developers most closely watched because of its sizeable presence in the region.

Oberoi Realty

Oberoi Realty Ltd. share price traded lower down 1% by midday after the BMC’s decision to restrict water usage raised concerns regarding ongoing construction activity across Mumbai.

The company’s substantial exposure to premium residential developments in Mumbai places it among the real estate firms likely to be monitored closely if water shortages persist. While the restrictions are preventive in nature, market participants remain cautious about potential delays in construction timelines and project completions.