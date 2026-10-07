The benchmark indices fell sharply today, October 7, with the Nifty hovering close to 22,600, down 0.8%. The Sensex has lost more than 400 points, or 0.6%, and is around 72,630 points. Market sentiment remains mixed after the Reserve Bank of India hiked policy repo rate by 25 basis point to 5.50%.

Here are the top movers and shakers of the day so far:

Titan

The Titan share price slumped nearly 4% after it detailed its performance for the second quarter of financial year 2027. Global brokerage JPMorgan also lowered its target price for the stock following the quarterly update, amplifying selling pressure.

The key pressure point is jewellery, where domestic sales, including CaratLane, grew 21% year-on-year, below Nomura’s roughly 25% estimate. Within the core Tanishq, Mia and Zoya businesses, sales rose 20%, while CaratLane delivered a much stronger 32% increase.

Kalyan Jewellers

The Kalyan Jewellers share price jumped nearly 6% intraday today after the company released its sales performance for Q2 FY27. Kalyan has been one of best performing jewellery stock lately, gaining around 62% in the last three months,

The company’s consolidated revenue for Q2 rose 26% year-on-year. Its domestic sales were up 27%, supported by operating momentum and same-store sales growth across major markets.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

The share price of Kotak Mahindra bank rose 2% intraday today. The stock was in focus after the RBI hiked repo rate by 25 bps. Global brokerage HSBC also upgraded its recommendation on Kotak, supporting sentiment.

The stock has gained 4% in the last one month, 15% in the last three, and over 21% in the last six months.

PVR Inox

The PVR Inox share price surged 10% intraday today. The stock is in focus after positive commentary from global brokerage CLSA. The stock has gained 18% in the last one month and 44% in the last six months.

Prime Focus

The share price of Prime Focus plunged 9% today and was the worst-hit stock in the Nifty 500. The stock was in focus after reports of the Income Tax Department launching a search at its Mumbai office today. The search was related to foreign remittances.