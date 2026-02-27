Indian equity benchmarks have been under pressure in midday trade, with selling visible across sectors and no meaningful attempt at recovery in the broader market. The Nifty has now slipped below 25,300, down nearly 0.77%, while the Sensex hovered near 81,700, lower by about 0.67%. The tone was cautious, and the index levels made that obvious enough.

Here are the stocks making the biggest moves at midday:

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL)

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam traded in positive territory after the company secured multiple orders worth Rs 1,978.04 crore from National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC). At midday, the stock was marginally higher, trading around Rs 317 on the NSE.

Earlier in the session, the scrip rose as much as 1% to Rs 321 apiece. It later pared some gains and was seen holding modest advances. The company informed exchanges that it has received a Letter of Award from NMDC for the construction of residential towers at iron ore Deposit-5 at Bacheli, Chhattisgarh. The order is valued at Rs 796.80 crore.

The stock had touched its 52-week high of Rs 447.80 on May 20, 2025, while its 52-week low of Rs 301.20 was recorded on December 9, 2025. The order flow appears to have provided near-term support, though the stock remains well below its peak levels.

Tejas Networks

Tejas Networks extended its rally for the second consecutive session. The stock surged as much as 14.05%.

In the previous trading session, the stock had rallied nearly 17%, adding to the current momentum. Over the past week, shares have gained more than 25%, and over the past month, the rise stands at about 38%. On a year-to-date basis, however, the stock remains down around 9%.

Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart shares were up 6.81% after buzz about a block deal involving exiting promoter Samayat Services LLP, backed by Kedaara Capital.

Samayat Services LLP plans to sell up to 305 million shares at Rs 115 each. The block deal price is nearly 10% lower than the previous closing price of Rs 127.53 per share. The transaction would fetch around Rs 3,508 crore to Samayat Services LLP, which held a 54.09% stake in the company as of December 31, 2025.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare shares surged as much as 2%. The company reported a 50.11% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 66.5 crore for Q4 CY25, compared with Rs 44.3 crore in the same period last year. The numbers were disclosed in a regulatory filing dated February 25.

The stock has gained roughly 14% over the past week and about 13% over the month. On a year-to-date basis, it is up close to 1%. It had touched a 52-week low of Rs 3,975 on February 24, 2026, while its 52-week high of Rs 5,894.50 was recorded on June 30, 2025. The sharp earnings growth has clearly altered short-term sentiment.

Netweb Technologies

Netweb Technologies India shares advanced over 4% during the midday following the announcement of a strategic collaboration with US-based Vertiv Holding Co.

The company said it will partner with Vertiv to jointly engineer and validate its in-house designed GPU compute platforms with Vertiv’s integrated AI data centre solutions.

Under the collaboration, Netweb’s rack-scale solutions will utilise Vertiv’s liquid cooling infrastructure, including coolant distribution units and free cooling chillers, along with advanced power infrastructure such as busways and uninterruptible power supply systems with power conversion and dynamic load management.

The tie-up is expected to help customers manage rising power requirements of AI workloads and the thermal densities associated with high-performance accelerators. The companies said the validated rack-scale solutions would enable higher rack densities, faster deployment, and reliable performance for AI training and inference environments. The market reaction suggests that participants view the partnership as strategically meaningful.

Balu Forge Industries

Shares of Balu Forge Industries was up 0.69% the company entered into a five-year Memorandum of Understanding for the supply of large calibre ammunition.

In an exchange filing dated February 26, the company said it has entered into an MoU for the supply of empty shells from its greenfield manufacturing campus in Belgaum, Karnataka.

“This is the next phase of our journey post the onboarding onto the NATO supply chain & commercialisation of our empty shell line. This is in line with the company’s strategy to build a strong foundation in the defence consumable space starting with large calibre ammunition & will further expand towards medium & small calibre in the near future,” the company said.