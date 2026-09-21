The Sensex and the Nifty are steady in early trade today. The shares of pharmaceutical companies such as Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories saw heavy buying activity during the day and led gains, while select information technology-stocks traded lower.

Here are the top movers of the day so far:

UltraTech Cement

The UltraTech Cement share price zoomed 4% on BSE intra-day today. The shares have been in focus since UltraTech’s recent foray into the wires and cables business. The company invested Rs 1,800 crore in its wire venture named Ultravolt and stated that it aims to be one the top two players in the segment within five years. Jefferies retained a Buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 14,065, implying a 31% upside.

DLF

The other big mover today is DlF. The share price of DLF is up 4% intra-day on optimism about demand outlook ahead of the upcoming festive season. Traditionally, in India the festive months of October and Novemebre comprising Navratri and Diwali is associated with buying of assets like a new house. As a result this real estate major is seeing investor interest.

Solar Industries India

The Solar Industries share price traded nearly 5% higher after brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ recommendation. In fact the company got upgraded by several brokerage houses after its proposed acquisition of South Africa-based Omnia Holdings. The shares are up 7% in the last 3 months and gained 31% in the last 1 year.

Lenskart

The share price of Lenskart is in focus today. This is after a buzz about a significantly large block deal. Though the details of the deal would be available after market close, the shares have had a dream run listing last November. The share price has gained 70% since listing, and brokerages believe Lenskart has a long runway to growth going forward. Its market cap is well over $14 billion at the moment.

Jaiprakash Power

The share price of Jaiprakash Power Ventures traded around 10% higher, after the company said it will pay Rs511 crores to the National Asset Reconstruction Company to settle insolvency proceedings against the company. In February, the National Asset Reconstruction Company had filed a case against the company, alleging a default of the amount relating to a corporate guarantee.

Protean eGov

The share price of Protean eGov is locked in 20% upper circuit. The share price has gained 14% in the last 6 months but is down 21% so far in 2026. Over the last 1 year, the shares are down more than 35%. The shares had hit a 52-week high of Rs 940 per share. However, since then it has seen significant correction.

Tega Industries

The share price of Tega Industries traded around 9% higher after its wholly owned subsidiary Tega McNally Minerals Ltd. received an order worth Rs 126 crores from Kalpataru Projects International. The order is expected to be executed in 14 months.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.