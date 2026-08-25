Indian equity benchmarks were trading marginally lower by midday on Tuesday, August 25. The Nifty was hovering near 24,180, down 0.13%, while the Sensex was hovering around 77,350, lower by 0.02%. Among individual stocks, Shankesh Jewellers made a strong market debut, Ceigall India gained after securing a Rs 704.70 crore road project, while IIFL Finance came under pressure following a Rs 963.39 crore income tax demand. Sigma Advanced Systems hit its 5% upper circuit after securing another long-term Rolls-Royce contract.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Ceigall India

Ceigall India share price rose as much as 5.14% after the infrastructure company secured a Rs 704.70 crore order from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways for the Lada-Sarli section of NH-913, or the Frontier Highway, in Arunachal Pradesh. The project will be executed with Sushee Infra & Mining, with Ceigall India holding a 74% stake in the joint venture.

Hexaware Technologies

The share price of Hexaware Technologies had surged as much as 7.7% in the previous session after the company detailed its AI-focused initiatives and management said it expects revenue to double to $3 billion by 2029 from around $1.5 billion. The move was accompanied by a sharp increase in trading activity, although the supplied material does not provide Hexaware’s August 25 midday movement.

Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd. share price had jumped as much as 11.57% in the previous session after the company reappointed Gunender Kapur for a five-year term beginning September 1, 2026, and redesignated him as Founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The stock ended August 24 with a gain of 9.74%, while the supplied material does not provide its August 25 midday movement.

IIFL Finance

IIFL Finance Ltd. share price declined as much as 7.5% after its subsidiary, IIFL Home Finance, received an income tax demand of Rs 963.39 crore following a block assessment. The company said it has substantial factual and legal grounds to contest the order, which covers matters including overriding commission income, deductions, interest strip assets and ESOP expenses.

Sigma Advanced Systems

Sigma Advanced Systems Ltd. share price was locked in the 5% upper circuit after the aerospace and defence engineering company secured a further long-term contract with Rolls-Royce through its UK subsidiary, Bromford Precision Solutions. The agreement is valued at nearly Rs 1,600 crore and follows an earlier Rolls-Royce agreement worth about Rs 3,800 crore, expanding the group’s work across aero-engine components.

Shankesh Jewellers

Shankesh Jewellers share price gained 11% in its market debut, listing at a premium to its issue price of Rs 93. The company’s Rs 367 crore IPO had received 2.80 times subscription, with the proceeds from the fresh issue earmarked for repayment or pre-payment of borrowings, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.