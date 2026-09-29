The benchmark indices pared some of the day’s early losses and are trading 0.4% lower by midday on September 29. The Nifty is hovering around 22,688 points while Sensex is at 72,441. Several pharmaceutical companies led gains during the session after the US exempted tariffs on select specialty drugs and associated imports from India.

Here are the top movers and shakers of the day so far:

Pharmaceutical companies

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

The Dr. Reddy’s Labs’ share price extended gains for the third consecutive session, rising over 2% intraday today. Positive sentiment in the sector was driven by the US tariff waiver. Global brokerage Nomura recently retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock.

The stock has gained around 6% in the last one month but has lost over 9% in the last three months.

Mankind Pharma

The Mankind Pharma shares rose over 3% intraday today, driven by positive sentiment in the sector. The stock is up around 6% in the last month and over 23% in the last six months.

Tata Group stocks

The Tata Group stocks, which include Tata Motors PV, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals and among others came under significant pressure. Tata Trusts has proposed to restructure Tata Sons by merging two entities, a move aimed at avoiding the regulatory requirements to list.

Indus Towers

The Indus Towers share price was up 3% intraday today. However, the stock has lost nearly 6% in the last three months and 12% in the last six months. Kotak Institutional Equities had said Indus Towers is expected to see a steady increase in EBITDA and net profit between FY26-FY29. The company also trades at 13.3 times one-year forward price-to-earnings (P/E) and 6.3 times one-year forward enterprise value to EBITDA.

Kalyan Jewellers

The share price of Kalyan Jewellers rose nearly 3% intraday today, before giving up some of the gains later. The move was driven by ratings upgrade by global brokerage UBS. The company’s management has projected a stronger growth outlook for the rest of FY27.

The stock has declined over 8% in the last one month. However, it has gained around 50% in the last three months.

PB Fintech

The PB Fintech share price continued to fall for the fourth straight session. The IRDAI’s proposed regulatory cap poses significant downside risk to the insurance distributor’s revenues.

The stock has declined around 40% in these four sessions.