Indian equity benchmarks traded on a cautious note in the midday session on Monday, June 29, with the Nifty 50 hovering around the 23,980 level and the Sensex around the 76,800 mark. Selling pressure was visible across select sectors even as stock-specific developments kept several counters active.

Puravankara gained after announcing a major residential project in Bengaluru, HFCL remained in focus on the back of its BharatNet order, while DCX Systems advanced after securing fresh export and domestic contracts. On the other hand, Persistent Systems declined following its Nagarro acquisition announcement, Astral slipped after its chemicals business demerger update, and Waaree Energies remained under pressure despite issuing a clarification on a US customs investigation.

Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems Ltd. share price declined more than 9% by midday after the company announced plans to acquire German digital engineering company Nagarro.

The proposed transaction is expected to create a combined digital engineering business with an annual revenue run rate of about $2.9 billion and operations spanning more than 40 countries. The acquisition also strengthens Persistent’s presence in Europe, a market where Nagarro has an established customer base.

Astral

Astral share price dropped more than 6% by midday after the company announced the demerger of its chemicals business into a separate listed entity, Astral Chemie Limited.

Under the proposed arrangement, existing shareholders will receive one fully paid equity share of Astral Chemie for every share held in Astral. The demerged company is expected to be listed separately after obtaining approvals from SEBI, the stock exchanges and other regulatory authorities.

HFCL

The share price of HFCL Ltd. has been locked in 5% upper circuit by midday as buying interest continued after the company secured another major BharatNet Phase-III contract from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited.

The latest order, worth Rs 2,666.09 crore, relates to the Uttar Pradesh (West) Telecom Circle and includes supply of telecom equipment, installation, commissioning, optical fibre network creation and maintenance for ten years, including a one-year warranty period.

The contract comes in addition to the earlier BharatNet orders worth Rs 2,167.65 crore awarded by RVNL in January 2025.

HFCL said the fresh project further strengthens its position in the telecom infrastructure segment. The company recently reported its highest-ever annual performance, with FY26 net profit rising 90% to Rs 329 crore and revenue increasing to Rs 1,824 crore during the March quarter.

Waaree Energies

Waaree Energies Ltd. share price declined nearly 5% by midday even after the company clarified that the US Customs and Border Protection did not find evidence that it exported solar modules manufactured using Chinese-origin solar cells to the United States.

The company said the US agency acknowledged its cooperation during the investigation and rejected the petitioner’s request to extend any adverse finding across all imports. However, it added that the determination is not a final adjudication and that it is evaluating further legal remedies before the US Court of International Trade.

DCX Systems

DCX Systems Ltd. share price rose nearly 3% by midday after the defence electronics company announced fresh domestic and export orders worth Rs 431.83 crore.

The largest contract comprises export orders worth Rs 409.4 crore for electronic kits, while additional domestic and export orders relate to cable and wire harness assemblies. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Raneal Advanced Systems, also secured a purchase order worth Rs 4.02 crore for printed circuit board assemblies.

The company said its consolidated order book stood at around Rs 2,984 crore as of March 31, 2026. Although quarterly earnings remained weak because of supply chain disruptions, the fresh order inflow supported buying interest in the stock.

Puravankara

Puravankara Ltd. share price gained nearly 2% by midday after the real estate developer announced a joint development agreement for a residential project in Sarjapur, Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value of Rs 10,000 crore.

The agreement covers a 6.4-acre land parcel with a saleable area of around 0.8 million square feet. The company said the addition strengthens its Bengaluru pipeline, taking the total potential gross development value from acquisitions and joint development agreements announced during the first quarter of FY27 to Rs 5,200 crore.

Managing Director Ashish Puravankara said the company remains focused on acquiring quality land parcels in markets supported by infrastructure growth, employment generation and sustained housing demand. CEO Mallanna Sasalu added that Puravankara has announced four land transactions during the first quarter of FY27, strengthening its future project pipeline.

The company had also reported a sharp improvement in its March quarter performance. Revenue rose 173% year-on-year to Rs 1,541 crore, while it posted a net profit of Rs 117 crore against a net loss of Rs 111 crore a year earlier.