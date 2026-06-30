Indian equity benchmarks were flat in trade with the Nifty 50 in the red, hovering around 23,900 while the Sensex projecting a clear negative bias, down 100 points. However, severeal individal stocks saw sharp price action in intra-day trade.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. share price rose nearly 4% by midday after Jefferies upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ and raised its target price to Rs 16,500. The brokerage cited improving passenger vehicle demand, easing crude oil prices and softer metal costs as factors expected to support earnings. Jefferies also raised its FY27-FY29 earnings estimates and expects the company to deliver healthy profit growth over the next three financial years.

Eicher Motors

The share price of Eicher Motors saw 4% plus losses. In fact it was one of the key losers on Nifty today. Most market observers believe that this is a direct reaction to the latest update in the Delhi EV policy. The Delhi government had announced that no new petrol and CNG two-wheelers are going to be registered after April 1, 2028. The fact that Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler arm of Eicher does not have a meaningful electric line-up yet is making investors apprehensive.

Reliance Power

Reliance Power Ltd. share price advanced 4.8% by midday after the company announced its entry into the artificial intelligence segment through its subsidiaries. The company said it has amended the business objectives of multiple subsidiaries and renamed them to include AI-focused operations, including Reliance AI Green Power and Reliance AI Power. The move is aimed at expanding into AI and technology-enabled businesses as part of its future growth strategy.

KEC International

KEC International share price climbed 6.9% by midday after the engineering and infrastructure company secured fresh orders worth Rs 1,754 crore across its transmission and distribution, and cables and conductors businesses. The company said the transmission business received major tower supply orders from the Americas, including its largest-ever tower supply contract from the US. The latest wins have taken its order intake in the current financial year to more than Rs 4,000 crore, while the recent revocation of PGCIL’s exclusion order has also improved business visibility.

Puravankara

Puravankara share price jumped 4.6% by midday after the real estate developer signed a joint development agreement for a Rs 10,000 crore residential project in Bengaluru. The 6.4-acre Sarjapur project has a saleable area of around 0.8 million sq ft and takes the company’s total potential gross development value from land acquisitions and JDAs announced in Q1 FY27 to Rs 5,200 crore. Management said the company remains focused on adding projects in high-demand residential markets backed by infrastructure and employment growth.

Kalpataru Projects

Kalpataru Projects International share price gained nearly 4% by midday after the company secured fresh orders worth Rs 2,957 crore across its power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, and water businesses. The contracts span India, overseas markets and the Middle East. The company said the latest wins strengthen its order pipeline, while management described the Middle East water project as an important addition to its international business.

Genus Power

Genus Power share price declined over 11% by midday after nearly 88 lakh shares, representing around 2.9% equity, changed hands in block deals worth about Rs 267.5 crore. Reports suggested GIC could be among the sellers, while several high-net-worth investors were believed to have participated on the buying side. The transaction triggered selling pressure as the market assessed the impact of the large institutional trade.

Omaxe

Omaxe Ltd. share price surged 20% by midday, hitting the upper circuit after the real estate developer announced a dedicated hospitality business with a planned investment of Rs 6,200 crore. The company plans to develop 19 hotels covering nearly five million sq ft across five states over the next four to five years. The hospitality projects will be integrated with its existing townships, commercial developments and urban infrastructure portfolio.

Ramco Systems

Ramco Systems Ltd. share price rallied 12% by midday, extending its recent sharp uptrend and touching a fresh 52-week high amid heavy trading volumes. The stock has gained more than 40% over the past week and about 75% in a month, significantly outperforming the broader market. More than half of the company’s equity changed hands across exchanges during the session, indicating strong institutional activity.

Netweb Technologies

Netweb Technologies India Ltd. share price fell nearly 10% by midday ahead of the company’s board meeting to consider a fund raise. The stock has declined around 13% over the past two trading sessions as the proposed capital raising triggered concerns over potential equity dilution. Weakness in AI-linked technology stocks also weighed on sentiment toward the high-performance computing solutions provider.

Shilpa Medicare

Shilpa Medicare Ltd. share price gained 6.1% by midday, touching a fresh 52-week high after its wholly owned subsidiary signed a co-development and supply agreement with Orion Corporation for an intravenous nivolumab biosimilar. The agreement relates to a biosimilar version of one of the world’s widely used cancer immunotherapies and strengthened optimism around the company’s biologics pipeline.