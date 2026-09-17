The domestic equity market traded higher by midday on September 17, with the Nifty hovering around 23,340 and the Sensex around 74,605. Fertiliser, infrastructure, semiconductor and railway-related stocks were among those seeing notable moves, with company orders, policy developments and sector-specific announcements driving activity.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour –

GNFC

GNFC share price gained 9.8% by midday after the company’s 50th annual general meeting, with market activity focused on its upcoming annual dividend payment and the appointment of Sanjeev Kumar as Managing Director. The stock had gained nearly 11% earlier in the session as trading volumes crossed 30 lakh shares across NSE and BSE.

Sanjeev Kumar, IAS, was appointed Managing Director effective September 9 after Rajkumar Beniwal relinquished the position. The company had also reported improved realisations in its August earnings call, although volumes remained subdued and inventory had built up during Q1 FY27.

Semiconductor stocks

Syrma SGS Technology share price gained 9.7% by midday, while Kaynes Technology rose 5%, CG Power and Industrial Solutions gained 2%, Dixon Technologies increased 1.28%, ASM Technologies rose 1.25%, Tejas Networks gained 1.28%, Tata Technologies advanced 0.49% and Tata Elxsi rose 0.47%.

The stocks remained in focus as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated SEMICON India 2026, a three-day event covering semiconductor materials, chip design, fabrication, advanced packaging, electronics and systems. The focus on domestic semiconductor manufacturing and new investments supported buying interest across companies linked to electronics and chip-related manufacturing.

RailTel Corporation

RailTel Corporation share price gained 2.28% by midday after the state-owned company received a Rs63.15 crore letter of intent from Prasar Bharati for additional features and services on its WAVES OTT platform. The company had also secured a Rs38.59 crore cloud data centre hosting renewal order from Cotton Corporation of India in August and a Rs164.78 crore MPLS VPN network order from Western Coalfields. In Q1 FY27, net profit remained at Rs66 crore year-on-year, while revenue from operations rose 20% to Rs893.2 crore and EBITDA increased nearly 14% to Rs132 crore.

Rentomojo

Rentomojo share price debuted 19.42% above its IPO issue price on the NSE by midday, while its BSE listing was at an 18.81% premium. The Rs1,255.57 crore IPO comprised fresh equity worth Rs150 crore and an offer for sale of Rs1,105.57 crore. The company plans to use the proceeds for debt repayment, lease rentals and licence fees for warehouses and experience stores, along with general corporate purposes. The issue was subscribed 72.88 times, with the QIB portion subscribed 177.29 times, the NII portion 67.93 times and the retail portion 15.59 times.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services

Share price of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services, the Noida-based hospital chain operator, advanced as much as 8.63% to a record high of Rs 1,067 per share by midday on September 17 after the company informed exchanges that a global private equity investor Advent International entered into an agreement to invest Rs 3,150 crore in the company.

Yatharth Hospital said that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Advent to invest Rs 3,150 crore for 24.9% stake in the company.

Highway Infrastructure

Share price of Highway Infrastructure gained 0.57% by midday after the company received a Rs220.66 crore letter of award from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority for toll collection and operation of toll plazas on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway. The two-year contract includes Rs105.08 crore in the first year, followed by a 10% annual escalation, and requires deployment of four patrol-cum-safety vehicles.

The company had also secured an Rs80.17 crore NHAI contract in August for operations at Palayam Fee Plaza in Tamil Nadu. In Q1 FY27, consolidated revenue rose 170.91% year-on-year to Rs303.28 crore, while net profit declined 85.38% to Rs1.06 crore.