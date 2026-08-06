Indian benchmark indices traded in a narrow range by midday on August 6, with the Nifty hovering around the 24,600level while the Sensex remained near the 78,800 mark. Even as the broader market stayed largely steady, stock-specific action dominated trading after quarterly earnings, corporate announcements, IPO listing gains and long-term business updates drove sharp moves across sectors.

From Juniper Green Energy’s market debut and Swiggy’s ambitious FY31 roadmap to PB Fintech’s earnings-led gains and Power Grid’s post-results decline, several counters remained firmly in focus by midday.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Juniper Green Energy

#Juniper Green Energy share price was up around 8.9% by midday after the renewable energy company made a positive stock market debut, listing at a premium over its IPO issue price. The listing came after the Rs 1,800 crore fresh issue attracted subscriptions of 7.97 times, led by strong institutional demand, with the qualified institutional buyers’ portion subscribed nearly 25 times.

The company raised Rs 539.4 crore from anchor investors before the issue and plans to use the IPO proceeds primarily for repayment of borrowings of the company and its material subsidiaries, along with general corporate purposes. The listing premium also translated into a gain of about Rs 1,320 per lot for successful allottees. Juniper Green Energy develops, builds, operates and maintains utility-scale renewable power projects across India and stated in its red herring prospectus that the listing is expected to improve its visibility, strengthen its brand and create a public market for its equity shares.

LIC

LIC share price remained in focus after the government’s Rs 31,552 crore offer for sale received an overwhelming response from both retail and non-retail investors, resulting in the entire greenshoe option being exercised. The transaction, involving the allotment of more than 82.23 crore equity shares, increased LIC’s public shareholding to 10%, enabling the insurer to meet the minimum public shareholding requirement well ahead of the regulatory deadline.

The OFS comprised a 2.5% base offer and a 4% greenshoe option, making it the country’s largest public offering. DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla said, “We thank all the investors for their enthusiastic participation and reposing their faith in us.” The successful transaction also strengthened the government’s divestment programme after it had already mobilised over Rs 21,000 crore during the current financial year through stake sales in public sector companies and SUUTI remittances.

Swiggy

Swiggy Ltd. share price gained over 5% by midday after the company laid out an aggressive long-term growth strategy during its Capital Markets Day 2026, projecting adjusted EBITDA of about Rs 10,000 crore by FY31 while targeting consolidated gross order value of around Rs 2.5 lakh crore. Management expects consolidated GOV to grow at more than 30% annually over the next five years while adjusted EBITDA margins expand to nearly 4% of GOV.

PB Fintech

PB Fintech Ltd. share price traded higher by midday after the Policybazaar parent reported another strong quarterly performance, with consolidated net profit rising 92% year-on-year to Rs 163 crore in the April-June quarter of FY27. Revenue from operations increased 40.1% to Rs 1,888.28 crore, while adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to Rs 186 crore, leading to a 300 basis point expansion in EBITDA margin to 10%.

The insurance broker services business remained the primary growth engine, generating revenue of Rs 1,728.44 crore, up 45.6% from a year ago.

Navin Fluorine International

The share price of Navin Fluorine International rallied more than 8% by midday after the specialty chemicals company reported a strong June quarter, supported by higher volumes, improved realisations and healthy operating performance. Consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 243 crore, while revenue from operations advanced 44% to Rs 1,045 crore. EBITDA climbed 73% to Rs 357 crore and EBITDA margin improved to 34.12% from 28.41% a year earlier.

Neuland Laboratories

Neuland Laboratories Ltd. share price surged more than 11% by midday after the pharmaceutical company reported an exceptional June quarter, with net profit jumping over ten-fold to Rs 148 crore from Rs 14 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 642 crore, while EBITDA climbed sharply to Rs 224 crore from Rs 35 crore, resulting in EBITDA margin expanding to 35% from 12% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Power Grid Corporation

Power Grid Corporation share price declined around 4% by midday after the state-owned transmission company reported largely flat earnings for the June quarter, with the market reacting to muted profit growth despite stronger operating margins. Consolidated net profit slipped 0.8% year-on-year to Rs 3,598 crore even as revenue increased 2.6% to Rs 11,496.72 crore. Higher tax expenses and the movement in regulatory deferral account balances weighed on the bottom line during the quarter.

Kolte-Patil Developers

Kolte-Patil Developers share price gained more than 7% by midday after the real estate company announced the addition of six society redevelopment projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with a combined estimated gross development value of around Rs 6,000 crore, marking its largest annual business development addition in the region. The projects span Santacruz West, Andheri West, Oshiwara, Versova, Ghatkopar East and Vashi, with Santacruz West accounting for the largest estimated development value at Rs 1,930 crore.

GE Vernova T&D India

The share price of GE Vernova T&D India fell more than 8% by midday after investors reacted to margin pressure in the company’s June quarter results despite healthy growth in revenue and profit. The company’s EBITDA margin contracted by 405 basis points to 25.09% from 29.14% a year earlier as raw material and input costs jumped 51% to Rs 1,090 crore during the quarter. Although operational EBITDA still increased about 19% to Rs 461 crore from Rs 388 crore, the sharp rise in input costs overshadowed the improvement in earnings and weighed on market sentiment.

Trent

Trent Ltd. share price declined around 2.5% by midday as investors remained cautious ahead of the Tata Group retailer’s June quarter earnings scheduled for later in the day. The company had earlier reported a 19% year-on-year increase in standalone revenue to Rs 5,666 crore for the quarter and continued expanding its retail footprint, taking its total store count to 1,312 with additions led by the Zudio format. Even so, analysts remain focused on demand trends and same-store sales growth after the quarterly business update fell short of market expectations.