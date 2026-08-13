Indian benchmark indices remained mildly weak by midday on Thursday, August 13, with the Nifty hovering around 24,398 while the Sensex was near 77,967. Stock-specific moves dominated trading.

Strong quarterly numbers supported Vadilal Industries, Tata Motors and Lenskart, while IRCTC came under pressure after its Q1 FY27 results. Jio Financial Services also gained after Bank of America announced plans to acquire a 49.9% stake in Jio Credit.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Tata Motors

The share price of Tata Motors gained sharply by midday after the commercial vehicle maker reported an 83% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,556 crore for Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 1,397 crore in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 20,667 crore from Rs 17,324 crore, while vehicle wholesales rose 26% to 1,08,700 units. The profit increase was also supported by a mark-to-market gain on investments in Tata Capital.

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial Services Ltd. share price advanced 2.87% by midday after Bank of America announced plans to acquire a 49.9% stake in Jio Credit for $1.9 billion, or about Rs 18,268 crore. The proposed transaction involving the lending arm of Mukesh Ambani-promoted Jio Financial Services gave the stock fresh buying interest during Thursday’s session, with the deal marking a significant development for the company’s lending business.

IRCTC

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. share price declined 2.64% by midday after the railway catering and tourism company reported mixed Q1 FY27 results, with profit remaining broadly flat year-on-year despite strong revenue growth. The weak market response extended the stock’s recent pressure, with the counter having lost more than 2% over the past week and around 26% on a year-to-date basis. The quarterly numbers failed to provide enough support to the stock despite the improvement in revenue.

Lenskart Solutions

Lenskart Solutions Ltd. share price gained 7% by midday after the eyewear company reported a nearly four-fold increase in net profit for Q1 FY27, supported by stronger revenue growth and improving margins across its domestic and international operations. The stock also benefited from its addition to the MSCI index, which added another source of buying interest after the quarterly earnings announcement. The counter pared part of its early gains but remained firmly higher during the session.

Vadilal Industries

Vadilal Industries Ltd. share price surged 9.2% by midday after the dairy products company reported a 96% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 131 crore for Q1 FY27, while revenue from operations rose 34% to Rs 680 crore. EBITDA increased 52% to Rs 165 crore and the operating profit margin expanded to 24.32% from 21.5% a year earlier. The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 17 per share, with August 21 fixed as the record date.

Vedanta Group Stocks

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd. share price declined 0.86% by midday, while Vedanta Ltd fell 0.62%, as trading remained mixed across the group’s listed companies. Vedanta Power share price was lower, while Vedanta Oil and Gas gained 0.34%, Vedanta Iron and Steel rose more than 2% and Hindustan Zinc advanced 1.2%. The group continues to pursue an aggressive expansion plan, including higher zinc, lead, silver and copper production, a $5 billion oil and gas investment programme and capacity expansion across the demerged businesses, which began trading separately on the NSE and BSE in June 2026.