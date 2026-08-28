The markets are trading on a quiet note this Friday, and the Sensex and Nifty are in the green. Several independent counters are buzzing with sharp price action. Triggers like the ongoing stock news orders, business updates, and other factors are impacting price action.

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Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour –

IT stocks

Indian IT stocks rallied today after chipmaker Nvidia reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and delivered a strong sales outlook, boosting expectations that spending on AI infrastructure will remain robust. Indian tech stocks sat at the top spot in the Nifty 50. TCS surged over 4%, followed by other IT stocks.

Tejas Networks

Tejas Networks share price rallied 13% after an order win from a fellow group company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which totalled Rs 1,537 crore. According to an exchange filing shared by the company, it has received a letter of intent on August 27, 2026, from TCS for supply of RAN equipment, accessories and installation materials for BSNL 4G mobile network for 18,685 sites, valued at Rs 1,537 crore.

Just Dial

The share price of Just Dial hit a 10% upper circuit in intra-day trade today. The shares are in focus ahead of the AGM on August 31. Earlier this month, the company’s founder, managing director and CEO VSS Mani had highlighted that “India’s local discovery landscape is entering a new stage, shaped by conversational interfaces, AI-assisted interactions and wider digital participation across emerging markets. Justdial is well positioned for it.”

Ather Energy

Ather Energy shares surged as much as 7.3% to touch the day’s high of Rs 1,616 on BSE after the two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp announced to increase its shareholding in the electric vehicle maker through an all-cash deal worth up to Rs 1,758 crore. The sharp buying interest pushed Ather Energy’s market capitalisation beyond Rs 61,781 crore, extending the counter’s monthly gains to over 30%.

Groww

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, fell 2.66% to a low of Rs 191.60 on the NSE.

Before this, the stock saw a drop of 4% on Wednesday after two block trades. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, about 126.2 million shares of the stockbroking company changed hands in two block trades.

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Tata Steel

Tata Steel shares fell 1.2% to a low of Rs 184.08 on the NSE. It was the biggest loser in the Nifty 50. The company has recently executed a fresh capital infusion of $140 million (nearly Rs 1,340.16 crore) into its wholly owned Singapore-based subsidiary, T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd. The transaction is part of an ongoing $2 billion capital deployment plan that expands the aggregate permissible investment ceiling in the offshore holding unit to $26.21 billion.