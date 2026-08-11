The Indian equity market remained under pressure by midday on Tuesday with the Nifty hovering around 24,440 and the BSE Sensex near 78,117. Banking stocks were among the key losers, while strong quarterly results lifted select pharma, technology and internet-linked stocks.

Info Edge

Info Edge share price gained 6.48% by midday on Tuesday after the Naukri parent reported a 50.62% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 445.73 crore for Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations increased 11.37% to Rs 880.75 crore, while standalone billings rose 14.4% to Rs 737 crore, led by 17.5% growth in Recruitment and 16.5% growth in 99acres.

AU Small Finance Bank

Stock price of Au Small Finance Bank declined 1.84% by midday as banking stocks came under selling pressure amid weakness across the Nifty Bank index. The broader banking index fell around 1%, with concerns over rising crude oil prices and renewed uncertainty around West Asia adding pressure to financial stocks. The bank remained among the weaker private-sector banking counters during the session.

Federal Bank

Federal Bank Ltd. share price fell 1.71% by midday on Tuesday as broad-based selling dragged banking stocks lower. The stock had delivered a strong year-to-date performance of around 32%, but Tuesday’s pressure came as the Nifty Bank index declined around 1% and several major private-sector lenders traded in negative territory.

IndusInd Bank

Stock price of IndusInd Bank declined 1.71% by midday as the banking sector remained under pressure during Tuesday’s session. The stock was among the major drags on the Nifty Bank index, which fell around 1% as crude oil prices moved above $88 a barrel amid renewed uncertainty over West Asia negotiations.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank Ltd. share price fell 1.53% by midday on Tuesday, adding to pressure across the private banking segment. The stock was among the key drags on the Nifty Bank index, which declined around 1% during the session as broader market sentiment weakened and crude oil prices rose sharply amid renewed geopolitical concerns.

Bank of Baroda

Stock price of Bank of Baroda declined 1.69% by midday, extending the weakness across public-sector banking counters. The stock was among the major contributors to the Nifty Bank decline, with the banking index falling around 1% as broader market sentiment weakened and concerns over higher crude oil prices added pressure to financial stocks.

Kaynes Technology

Kaynes Technology India Ltd. share price gained 3.6% during Tuesday’s session as the stock recovered after falling 8.33% in the previous session following its Q1 FY27 results. The recovery came despite analysts remaining cautious about elevated working capital days, higher receivables and inventory, along with increased depreciation and tax costs, even as revenue and EBITDA had beaten estimates.

Gland Pharma

Gland Pharma Ltd. share price surged 12% by midday after the company reported a strong Q1 FY27 performance, with consolidated net profit rising 47% year-on-year to Rs 317 crore and revenue from operations increasing 19.5% to Rs 1,800 crore. Its CDMO business contributed 50% of revenue and grew 20%, while a new global CDMO partnership carries annualised revenue potential of around $90 million to $100 million once products are commercialised; US revenue also rose 32% to Rs 981 crore and Europe revenue increased around 20% to Rs 395 crore.

KPI Green Energy

KPI Green Energy Ltd. share price declined 8.2% by midday after the renewable energy company reported a 17.6% year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 86 crore for Q1 FY27 despite revenue growth of 15% to Rs 694 crore. Total expenses rose 24.5% to Rs 579 crore, with raw material costs increasing 13% to Rs 362.23 crore, although EBITDA grew 32% to Rs 246 crore and the EBITDA margin improved to 35.39% from 30.84%.