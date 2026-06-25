Indian benchmark indices traded higher by midday on June 25, with the Nifty 50 hovering around 24,190, up 0.70%, and the BSE Sensex near 77,530, higher by 0.69%. Stock-specific action remained sharp across auto ancillaries, chemicals, real estate, aviation, IT and textiles, with several counters seeing unusually heavy volumes.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour –

InterGlobe Aviation

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. share price rose 4.84% by midday, tracking the fall in crude oil prices. Trading volume on the NSE increased to 32.46 lakh shares, about 2.8 times the two-week average of 11.57 lakh shares. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares changed hands against an average of 61,000. Lower crude supported sentiment for airline stocks, with IndiGo among the clear beneficiaries.

Motherson Sumi Wiring

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. share price surged 10% by midday as volumes spiked sharply. Trading volume on the NSE rose to 12.56 crore shares, about 14 times the two-week average of 90 lakh shares, while BSE volumes climbed to 70 lakh shares against a two-week average of 17 lakh. The stock was among the session’s strongest movers, with the price rise backed by broad-based buying rather than a thin-volume spike.

Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals Ltd. share price climbed 6.5% by midday amid a sharp jump in trading activity. NSE volumes rose to 57.55 lakh shares, nearly 13.8 times the two-week average of 4.17 lakh shares. On the BSE, 3.02 lakh shares changed hands against an average of 52,000. The stock saw strong buying interest through the first half of the session, placing it among the key chemical names in focus.

India Cements

India Cements Ltd. share price gained 1% by midday, while trading volumes rose 10 times to 16.44 lakh shares from an average of 1.59 lakh shares over the past two weeks. The price move was limited compared with some of the day’s other high-volume counters, but the jump in participation still brought the stock into focus.

Embassy Developments

Embassy Developments Ltd. share price advanced 8.5% by midday on heavy volumes. Trading on the NSE rose to 80.67 lakh shares, 3.5 times the two-week average of 22.77 lakh shares, while BSE volumes increased to 3.4 lakh shares against an average of 1.72 lakh. The rally placed the real estate stock among the stronger movers in the broader market.

KPR Mill

KPR Mill Ltd. share price jumped 18% by midday, making it one of the sharpest movers in the market. Trading volume surged eight times to 1.2 crore shares compared with a two-week average of 15.09 lakh shares. On the BSE, 5.56 lakh shares changed hands against an average of 64,000. The move came alongside strength in other textile names and was backed by aggressive buying through the session.

Aether Industries

Aether Industries Ltd. share price gained 8.52% by midday and hit a fresh 52-week high. Trading volume rose 5.4 times to 17.42 lakh shares from an average of 3.24 lakh shares, while BSE volumes increased to 75,000 shares against an average of 14,000. The stock remained among the top specialty chemicals gainers of the day.

Trident

Trident Ltd. share price advanced 6.5% by midday as textile stocks remained active. Trading volume climbed 4.1 times to 3.56 crore shares compared with an average of 88 lakh shares over the past two weeks. The stock saw strong participation and stayed firmly in the list of high-volume movers.