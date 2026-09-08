The domestic equity market traded lower by midday on September 8, with the Nifty down 0.47% and hovering around 23,600 while the Sensex declined 0.56% and traded near 75,700. However, the small and midcap stocks are in the green in afternoon trade.

PVR INOX, Hindustan Copper, HFCL Ltd. and GE Vernova T&D were among the major movers, while Biocon, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries and Shiprocket also gained on company-specific developments.

Hindustan Copper

The share price of Hindustan Copper gained 5% by midday as copper prices remained near record levels. The metal has gained strongly over the past year, supported by demand from power grids, renewable energy projects, artificial intelligence data centres and electric vehicles, along with supply concerns. Hindustan Copper is India’s only company engaged in copper ore mining and holds all operating copper mining leases, giving its shares direct exposure to the metal’s price cycle.

GE Vernova T&D India

GE Vernova T&D India share price jumped 7.72% by midday after the company emerged as the L1 bidder for a Power Grid Corporation project involving two 3,000 MW, ±800 kV HVDC terminal stations. The project will transmit renewable power from Barmer II in Rajasthan to South Kalamb in Maharashtra and is expected to involve multi-year execution. The order value has not been disclosed, while market estimates have placed the potential project size at around Rs13,000 crore.

PVR INOX

The share price of PVR INOX gained 6.88% by midday after the company filed its Letter of Offer for a Rs300 crore buyback. The buyback will open on September 10 and close on September 17, with the company offering to purchase up to 20.69 lakh fully paid equity shares at Rs1,450 per share through a proportionate tender offer. The buyback represents 4.09% of the aggregate fully paid-up share capital and 4.07% of free reserves. The company also said an external preliminary assessment into anonymous allegations concerning employees found no evidence of kickbacks and that senior executive Pramod Arora was not asked to leave.

Shiprocket

Shiprocket Ltd. share price gained 3.17% by midday after the logistics technology company reported a narrower net loss of Rs13.71 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs18.03 crore a year earlier. Revenue from core operations rose nearly 34% year-on-year to Rs592 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to -1.8% from -3.9%. The quarter marked Shiprocket’s first set of quarterly results since its listing on August 19.

Biocon

Biocon Ltd. share price gained 1.60% by midday after the company signed a partnership agreement with Bahiafarma and Bionovis for Pertuzumab in Brazil. The consortium has received 100% allocation under Brazil’s 10-year Productive Development Partnership programme for the monoclonal antibody used in HER2-positive breast cancer treatment. The arrangement gives the consortium access to Brazil’s public healthcare market, which accounts for about 70% of the country’s demand, while Biocon will receive milestone payments and a share of revenues over the 10-year period.

Vedanta

Vedanta share price rose 1.5% by midday as the broader copper segment remained firm. The company was among the metal stocks gaining alongside Hindustan Copper after copper prices moved near record levels, supported by expectations of sustained demand from power infrastructure, renewable energy, data centres and electric vehicles.

Hindalco Industries

The share price of Hindalco Industries advanced 1.66% by midday, tracking gains across copper-linked metal stocks. The move came as copper prices remained elevated amid strong demand expectations from electricity networks, clean energy projects, artificial intelligence infrastructure and electric vehicles, while concerns over mine supply continued to support the metal.

HFCL

The share price of HFCL Ltd. gained 4.11% by midday after its annual report showed strong growth in FY26. Revenue increased 21.77% to Rs4,949 crore, EBITDA rose 63% to Rs827 crore and net profit climbed 90% to Rs329 crore. The company had an order book of Rs26,665 crore as of June 30, 2026, across optical fibre cable, telecom, defence and connectivity businesses, while it is also expanding optical fibre and OFC capacity and setting up a dedicated defence manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.