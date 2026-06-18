Indian benchmark indices traded marginally lower by midday on June 18 as profit booking in select heavyweights weighed on sentiment despite strong stock-specific action across telecom infrastructure, metals, automobiles, manufacturing and information technology counters.

The Nifty 50 was hovering around the 24,055 level, down nearly 0.13%, while the BSE Sensex was trading near the 77,020 mark, lower by about 0.18%. Market participants tracked large order wins, corporate expansion plans, brokerage initiations and business outlook updates, resulting in notable moves across individual stocks.

HFCL

HFCL Ltd. share price surged 4.6% by midday after the company secured a Rs 2,666.09 crore BharatNet Phase-III contract from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) for the Uttar Pradesh (West) Telecom Circle.

The project includes capital expenditure of around Rs 1,192.82 crore and operational expenditure of approximately Rs 1,473.27 crore. The scope covers supply of telecom equipment, installation and commissioning, development of optical fibre cable infrastructure and maintenance support for a period of 10 years, including a one-year warranty.

The order comes on top of HFCL’s earlier BharatNet Phase-III contract worth Rs 2,167.65 crore awarded by RVNL in January 2025. With the latest win, the company has further strengthened its position in India’s telecom network and digital connectivity segment. The implementation period is two years, followed by a decade-long operations and maintenance phase, giving the company significant revenue visibility over the long term.

Vedanta Aluminium Metal

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd. share price gained nearly 3% by midday after global brokerage Citi initiated coverage on the newly listed company.

The brokerage cited a favourable aluminium market outlook, growth opportunities across the sector and improving balance-sheet metrics as key factors supporting its positive stance. The stock attracted buying interest as market participants continued evaluating the standalone earnings potential of the demerged metals business.

Aluminium remains closely linked to infrastructure development, renewable energy installations, electric mobility and industrial manufacturing activity. Expectations that demand across these sectors will remain healthy also contributed to positive sentiment surrounding the stock.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles share price edged up around 0.3% by midday after the sharo price action yesterday. The company outlined its expectations for FY27.

The company indicated an EBIT margin target of around 4% for FY27 compared with over 0% in FY26. Revenue is projected at £26 billion against £23 billion in the previous year, while investments are expected to rise to £3.7 billion from £3.6 billion.

Jaguar Land Rover, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, also reiterated plans to drive double-digit revenue growth through greater product flexibility across the Range Rover and Defender portfolios while increasing focus on North America. The outlook suggested a gradual improvement in profitability and operating cash flows, supporting sentiment around the stock.

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Man Industries

Man Industries (India) Ltd. share price jumped 5.2% by midday after the company announced fresh orders worth approximately Rs 1,000 crore.

The contracts have been secured by Man Industries and its Saudi Arabia-based subsidiary National Pipe Co. Ltd. The orders are valued at around Rs 300 crore and Rs 700 crore respectively and involve the supply of various categories of pipes to domestic and international customers.

The company said the contracts are expected to be executed over the next six to nine months. Following the latest wins, its consolidated unexecuted order book has increased to approximately Rs 4,100 crore. Management has also projected combined revenue potential of up to Rs 8,500 crore with EBITDA margins in the range of 15% to 17%, adding further support to market sentiment.

Redington

Redington Ltd. share price rallied more than 6% during intraday trade and remained up over 3% by midday after reports suggested that Apple could raise prices of its products due to increasing memory chip costs.

The reports generated optimism around Apple’s distribution ecosystem, benefiting Redington, which remains one of the technology giant’s major distribution partners across several markets. The stock also witnessed a sharp rise in trading volumes compared with recent averages.

The positive sentiment was further supported by the company’s recent quarterly performance, where revenue growth remained robust across India, the Middle East and Africa. Strong demand for premium devices, enterprise solutions, cloud services and cybersecurity offerings continued to support business momentum.

Hexaware Technologies

Hexaware Technologies Ltd. share price declined 1.5% by midday after the company announced plans to invest £25 million to expand its operations in the United Kingdom.

The expansion programme includes strengthening its Birmingham delivery centre and establishing research and development centres in Manchester and Leeds. The investment is expected to generate around 1,200 jobs over the next three to five years.

The company stated that the initiative will focus on emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, digital services and quantum computing. While the expansion reinforces Hexaware’s long-term growth ambitions, the stock witnessed some profit booking during the session despite healthy recent financial performance.