The domestic equity market traded with modest gains by midday on September 3, with the Nifty 50 hovering around 23,930 and the BSE Sensex hovering near 76,685.

Realty stocks remained among the stronger pockets of the market, while RBL Bank gained after reporting sizeable FCNR-B deposit mobilisation. At the same time, Hexaware Technologies, Godrej Consumer Products and Swiggy came under pressure following company-specific developments.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Godrej Consumer Products

Godrej Consumer Products share price fell 5% by midday on September 3 after the company’s latest analyst meeting raised concerns over its near-term India business outlook. Management said it plans to reduce India general trade inventory by Rs125-150 crore over the next three quarters while increasing spending on research and development, go-to-market initiatives and marketing.

The company also acknowledged weaker performance in core categories and India and Indonesia profitability, while new MD and CEO Aasif Malbari is focusing on reviving core categories and expanding the product portfolio.

Realty stocks

Anant Raj Ltd. share price gained 7.25% by midday on Thursday, September 3, while Aditya Birla Real Estate rose 3.70%, Brigade Enterprises advanced 3.32% and Prestige Estates Projects gained 3.38% as buying emerged across the realty pack. DLF, Godrej Properties and Sobha also traded higher, with the Nifty Realty index gaining 2.52% by midday after rising as much as 3.05% during the session.

Brigade Enterprises had recently incorporated two wholly owned subsidiaries, Celebrations Property Private Limited and Tetrarch Estates Private Limited, for real estate project development, while Prestige Estates Projects gained after adding a 17.14-acre land parcel in Sector 109, Gurgaon, to its residential development portfolio, with the proposed project carrying an estimated saleable area of 2.8 million sq. ft. and a Gross Development Value of around Rs 5,600 crore.

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Welspun Corp

The share price of Welspun Corp Ltd. hit 52-week high and the stock is trading nearly 5% higher in midday trade. Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ and set a price target of a Rs 3,250 per share.

As the world’s largest welded line pipe producer, they believe that the company is well positioned to benefit from a multi-year upcycle in oil & gas infrastructure spending in US and Middle East. This is also supported by local manufacturing in both regions, Jefferies added.

RBL Bank

RBL Bank Ltd. share price gained 4.20% by midday after the private sector lender said it had mobilised $3.4 billion, or around Rs32,472 crore, through FCNR-B deposits under the Reserve Bank of India’s special swap facility. Loans provided by the bank’s international banking unit against these deposits stood at $1.08 billion. Citi estimated that the additional deposits could increase absolute net interest income by around 7% and pre-provision operating profit by 10% in FY27, while also putting pressure on net interest margin in the near term.

Lumino Industries

Stock price of Lumino Industries gained strongly on its stock market debut on September 3, with the NSE listing at a 34.15% premium to the IPO issue price. The Rs700 crore IPO comprised a Rs500 crore fresh issue and a Rs200 crore offer for sale, while the issue was subscribed 118.12 times.

The company plans to use Rs337 crore of the proceeds for debt repayment and Rs15.01 crore for machinery, equipment, civil works and interior development of a manufacturing unit. Lumino Industries manufactures power cables, conductors, electrical wires and high-temperature low-sag conductors for the power transmission and distribution industry.

Hexaware Technologies

Hexaware Technologies share price fell 3.85% by midday on Thursday after CEO and Whole-Time Director Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan resigned and is set to step down on October 28, 2026, after 12 years with the company.

Vivek Jetley has been appointed CEO designate and will take over on the same date, while Ramakarthikeyan will continue as a senior advisor during the leadership transition. Hexaware had earlier said it expects revenue to double to $3 billion by 2029 from around $1.5 billion, supported by AI-led transformation, West Asia expansion, growth in the technology vertical and private equity partnerships.

Inox Wind

Stock price of Inox Wind Ltd. gained 1.66% by midday after the company announced a Rs755 crore repeat order from Indian Oil Corporation for a 100 MW turnkey wind power project. The order covers wind turbine generator supply, engineering, procurement and construction, project execution and post-commissioning operations and maintenance services. Inox Wind reported consolidated net profit of Rs97.34 crore for the June quarter, compared with Rs41.59 crore a year earlier, while its order book stood at around 4.4 GW as of July 2026.

Swiggy

Swiggy Ltd. share price fell around 1.2% by midday on Thursday, September 3, extending losses for the third consecutive session after MSCI announced the company’s deletion from its Global Standard indices. The deletion is scheduled to take effect from September 7 and is linked to Swiggy’s foreign ownership limit, which could lead passive ETFs and global institutional portfolios to adjust their holdings. The company had secured shareholder approval in August to cap aggregate foreign ownership at 49.5%, allowing it to qualify as an Indian-owned and controlled company.