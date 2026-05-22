Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Eicher Motors, Central Bank of India, LG Electronics, Dalmia Bharat and more
Stocks moved beyond index action as earnings, stake sale activity, AI optimism, licensing changes and acquisition bets powered sharp moves in Eicher Motors, Infosys, Varun Beverages, Dalmia Bharat and Central Bank of India.
Benchmark indices stayed firm through midday trade on May 22, with the BSE Sensex hovering around 75,716 levels and the Nifty holding near 23,810. Yet the session was not being driven by index strength alone.
Earnings expectations, stake sale activity, licensing updates and deal-related developments created sharper moves beneath the surface. Autos, consumer names, banking and IT remained active as traders repositioned around company-specific triggers.
Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:
Eicher Motors
Eicher Motors share price traded over 2% higher by midday ahead of the company’s March quarter results announcement, with attention centred on whether volume momentum at Royal Enfield can continue to offset cost pressures building across the supply chain.
April sales data strengthened sentiment ahead of results. Royal Enfield reported total sales growth of 31% year-on-year at 1,13,164 units compared with 86,559 units a year earlier.
Growth was led primarily by motorcycles below 350cc, which remained the volume backbone of the business. International sales, however, declined 14% because of supply-side disruptions.
Royal Enfield continues to dominate the mid-size motorcycle category with market share above 88%, giving Eicher a strong position as domestic demand remains healthy.
Central Bank of India
Central Bank of India share price declined more than 6% by midday after the government opened its 4% stake sale for institutional investors through an Offer For Sale.
The government also included a greenshoe option to sell another 4% stake, taking the total possible dilution to 8%. If fully exercised, government ownership in the bank would reduce from 89.27% to 81.27%.
The transaction is expected to raise as much as Rs 2,456 crore.
Retail participation in the OFS is scheduled for May 25. The sale also supports compliance with SEBI’s minimum public shareholding requirement of 25%.
LG Electronics India
LG Electronics India Ltd. share price dropped over 3% by midday after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings failed to translate revenue growth into stronger profitability.
The company reported an 8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 693 crore from Rs 755 crore a year earlier.
Revenue from operations, however, increased 8% year-on-year to Rs 8,054 crore.
Segment-wise, Home Appliance revenue rose 5.7% to Rs 6,516 crore, while Home Entertainment recorded stronger growth of 19.6% and reached Rs 1,537 crore.
Operationally, the quarter remained softer. EBITDA fell 10% to Rs 946 crore from Rs 1,048 crore, while EBITDA margin narrowed to 11.75% from 14.07%.
Management attributed margin pressure to rupee weakness and elevated commodity costs.
Commenting on performance, Managing Director Hong Ju Jeon said, “I am happy to highlight that LG Electronics India has delivered its highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q4 FY26, a testament to the strength of our brand and the resilience of our business model. Despite a complex global environment, LGE India has remained customer-focused, agile, and growth-oriented.”
Dalmia Bharat
Dalmia Bharat Ltd. share price gained more than 3% after reports indicated that the company is moving closer to acquiring cement assets of Jaiprakash Associates.
According to reports, the proposed transaction may exceed Rs 2,500 crore and would provide Dalmia control over 5.2 MTPA cement capacity and 3.3 MTPA clinker capacity.
The development comes after Adani Group completed the acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates under the insolvency framework.
Dalmia had previously attempted to acquire these assets through a Rs 5,666 crore transaction but legal disputes and shareholder challenges prevented completion.
Reports indicate that Dalmia, Jaiprakash Associates and Adani Group have now signed agreements to settle disputes, pending legal matters and earlier arrangements related to the cement business.
If completed, the transaction would materially expand Dalmia’s manufacturing footprint.