Benchmark indices stayed firm through midday trade on May 22, with the BSE Sensex hovering around 75,716 levels and the Nifty holding near 23,810. Yet the session was not being driven by index strength alone.

Earnings expectations, stake sale activity, licensing updates and deal-related developments created sharper moves beneath the surface. Autos, consumer names, banking and IT remained active as traders repositioned around company-specific triggers.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors share price traded over 2% higher by midday ahead of the company’s March quarter results announcement, with attention centred on whether volume momentum at Royal Enfield can continue to offset cost pressures building across the supply chain.

April sales data strengthened sentiment ahead of results. Royal Enfield reported total sales growth of 31% year-on-year at 1,13,164 units compared with 86,559 units a year earlier.

Growth was led primarily by motorcycles below 350cc, which remained the volume backbone of the business. International sales, however, declined 14% because of supply-side disruptions.

Royal Enfield continues to dominate the mid-size motorcycle category with market share above 88%, giving Eicher a strong position as domestic demand remains healthy.

Central Bank of India

Central Bank of India share price declined more than 6% by midday after the government opened its 4% stake sale for institutional investors through an Offer For Sale.

The government also included a greenshoe option to sell another 4% stake, taking the total possible dilution to 8%. If fully exercised, government ownership in the bank would reduce from 89.27% to 81.27%.

The transaction is expected to raise as much as Rs 2,456 crore.

Retail participation in the OFS is scheduled for May 25. The sale also supports compliance with SEBI’s minimum public shareholding requirement of 25%.

LG Electronics India

LG Electronics India Ltd. share price dropped over 3% by midday after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings failed to translate revenue growth into stronger profitability.

The company reported an 8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 693 crore from Rs 755 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations, however, increased 8% year-on-year to Rs 8,054 crore.

Segment-wise, Home Appliance revenue rose 5.7% to Rs 6,516 crore, while Home Entertainment recorded stronger growth of 19.6% and reached Rs 1,537 crore.

Operationally, the quarter remained softer. EBITDA fell 10% to Rs 946 crore from Rs 1,048 crore, while EBITDA margin narrowed to 11.75% from 14.07%.

Management attributed margin pressure to rupee weakness and elevated commodity costs.

Commenting on performance, Managing Director Hong Ju Jeon said, “I am happy to highlight that LG Electronics India has delivered its highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q4 FY26, a testament to the strength of our brand and the resilience of our business model. Despite a complex global environment, LGE India has remained customer-focused, agile, and growth-oriented.”

Dalmia Bharat

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. share price gained more than 3% after reports indicated that the company is moving closer to acquiring cement assets of Jaiprakash Associates.

According to reports, the proposed transaction may exceed Rs 2,500 crore and would provide Dalmia control over 5.2 MTPA cement capacity and 3.3 MTPA clinker capacity.

The development comes after Adani Group completed the acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates under the insolvency framework.

Dalmia had previously attempted to acquire these assets through a Rs 5,666 crore transaction but legal disputes and shareholder challenges prevented completion.

Reports indicate that Dalmia, Jaiprakash Associates and Adani Group have now signed agreements to settle disputes, pending legal matters and earlier arrangements related to the cement business.

If completed, the transaction would materially expand Dalmia’s manufacturing footprint.

Infosys

Infosys Ltd. share price traded nearly 1% higher by midday as the IT pack extended recent gains.

The stock has advanced 5.59% over the previous five trading sessions amid support from rupee weakness, easing concerns around AI-related disruption and renewed buying after the sector correction.

Brokerage commentary also added support. Analysts at Citi expect acceleration in financial services and energy-related verticals, although delays in client decisions remain a concern in the near term.

The firm expects the first half of FY27 to remain stronger than the second half.

Infosys reported Q4FY26 net profit growth of 20.8% to Rs 8,501 crore, while revenue rose 13.4% to Rs 46,402 crore.

For FY26, net profit increased to Rs 29,440 crore and revenue reached Rs 1,78,650 crore.

The company has guided for FY27 revenue growth in the range of 1.5% to 3.5% in constant currency.

Management also pointed to strong traction across enterprise AI opportunities supported by partnerships across six AI-led value pools.

Varun Beverages

Varun Beverages Ltd. share price climbed around 3.5% after PepsiCo extended the company’s exclusive bottling appointment and trademark licence agreement for India.

The revised agreement extends validity until April 30, 2049, compared with the earlier expiry of April 30, 2039.

The market reaction was not only about tenure. It also reflected the removal of earlier business restrictions.

Previously, Varun Beverages operated under conditions that restricted activities outside PepsiCo-related bottling operations. Under the revised agreement, those restrictions have been removed.

The company stated that the updated structure allows flexibility to pursue additional business activities alongside existing operations.

The agreement became effective from May 21, 2026.

Over the longer term, the stock has remained one of the stronger compounders in the consumer space, delivering more than 489% returns over five years and over 63% in three years.