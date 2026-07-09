The benchmark indices traded higher by midday on July 9, supported by buying in heavyweight financial, telecom and healthcare stocks. The Nifty 50 was hovering around the 24,050 level, while the BSE Sensex was hovering near the 77,030 mark. Sentiment also improved after the Centre waived basic customs duty on select components used in electronics manufacturing, lifting shares across the electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Syrma SGS Technology

Syrma SGS Technology share price gained 5.65% by midday after the government exempted basic customs duty on several key components used in electronics manufacturing. The decision is expected to reduce input costs for domestic electronics manufacturers and strengthen local production under the production-linked incentive framework. The stock also witnessed trading volumes more than twice its recent average as buying spread across the electronics manufacturing services space.

EMS Stocks

Stock price of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies traded firmly higher by midday after the Centre waived basic customs duty on key components used in electronics manufacturing, including display assemblies, lithium-ion cells and wireless charging modules. The exemption, valid until March 31, 2029, is expected to reduce input costs and strengthen domestic manufacturing. Among the major movers, Avalon Technologies surged 8%, Syrma SGS Technology gained 5.65%, Cyient DLM advanced 5.16%, Kaynes Technology rose 4.2%, Amber Enterprises added 3.4%, Centum Electronics climbed 3%, while Elin Electronics gained 2.6% as buying remained broad-based across the sector.

Meanwhile, shares of Dixon Technologies were up around 5%.

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. shares rallied for a second consecutive trading session on the Indian stock market after global investment firm Citibank highlighted that the company’s asset-light model will aid deleveraging and improve return on capital employed (RoCE) going forward.

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India surged 17.5% to their intraday high of Rs 440 on Thursday’s market, compared to Rs 374.15 at the previous stock market close, as per the exchange data.

Swiggy

Online food delivery platform, Swiggy share price surged 7.4% to its intraday high of Rs 280.90 on Thursday, July 9, compared to Rs 261.41 apiece at the previous stock market close as investors fuelled high volume gains.

GM Breweries

GM Breweries shares surged more than 6% after the company’s Q1 earnings release for the financial year ending 2026-27 on Thursday, July 9. The shares surged 6.3% to an intraday high of Rs 1,020.65 after which the shares reduced its gains as investors booked profits on earnings cue.

The alcoholic beverages maker’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margin expanded to 5.8%, from its earlier 4.78% levels in the same quarter of the previous year.

EIH

EIH share price jumped 9.34% by midday as trading volumes surged sharply across exchanges. The Oberoi Hotels operator witnessed activity well above its recent average, with NSE volumes rising nearly 6.5 times. The strong buying interest came without any company-specific announcement, making the stock one of the biggest volume gainers during the session.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories share price declined 6.5% by midday after the company said commercial supplies of its semaglutide product would be delayed because of an active pharmaceutical ingredient-related quality issue. The company clarified that certain batches were found to be out of specification and an investigation into the root cause is underway. It also said there is no impact on patient safety or existing global regulatory filings. The update weighed heavily on the stock as semaglutide remains one of the fastest-growing therapies for diabetes and obesity, while trading volumes rose more than five times their recent average.

Gravita India

Gravita India share price advanced 7.25% by midday amid a sharp jump in trading activity. Volumes increased more than two times compared with the recent average as investors accumulated the recycling company during the broader rally in industrial and manufacturing stocks. The counter emerged among the session’s top gainers despite the absence of any fresh company-specific announcement.

Blue Jet Healthcare

Blue Jet Healthcare share price gained 4.3% by midday after the company launched its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to raise fresh capital from institutional investors. The board fixed the floor price at Rs 531.70 per equity share, with the issue eligible for a discount of up to 5% in line with shareholder approval. Reports indicated the fundraising could be around Rs 600 crore. The company had earlier announced plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through QIP and preferential allotments to support future expansion.

Natco Pharma

Natco Pharma share price gained nearly 3% by midday after the company announced investments of around Rs 2,500 crore in South Africa as part of its overseas expansion plans. The investment includes an infusion of around Rs 1,400 crore into its South African subsidiary to strengthen manufacturing capabilities and support entry into new markets. The expansion marks one of the company’s largest international investments as it looks to widen its global pharmaceutical footprint.

Ather Energy

Ather Energy share price climbed 3.41% by midday to hit a fresh 52-week high after the electric vehicle maker clarified its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) fundraising plans. Sentiment also received support from industry data showing electric vehicles accounted for more than 12% of India’s overall vehicle retail sales in June for the first time. Ather nearly doubled its retail sales during the month, recording a 95% year-on-year increase to 31,230 units.