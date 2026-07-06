Indian benchmark indices traded with gains in midday trade on Monday, July 6. The Nifty 50 was hovering above the 24,400 level, while the BSE Sensex clocked in over 600 points gain. Buying interest remained broad-based, with defence stocks leading the gains after the Defence Acquisition Council approved capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 52,000 crore.

Defence sector stocks

Defence sector stocks traded firmly higher by midday after the Defence Acquisition Council accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition proposals worth around Rs 52,000 crore. The approvals cover next-generation air defence systems, anti-tank guided missiles, anti-drone electronic warfare systems, loitering munitions, naval unmanned aerial systems and high-altitude surveillance platforms.

Bharat Electronics Ltd. gained over 2%, Bharat Dynamics advanced nearly 3%, Hindustan Aeronautics rose over 1%, while Solar Industries added nearly 1.5%. The approvals mark the first administrative stage before procurement begins and place companies such as BEL, BDL, HAL, Paras Defence, Data Patterns, Zen Technologies, ideaForge, Astra Microwave, MTAR Technologies and Solar Industries in focus for potential future orders aligned with indigenous defence manufacturing.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. share price traded nearly 2% higher by midday after the private sector lender reported its June quarter business update. The bank posted healthy growth in advances and deposits, with sequential improvement in overall business momentum. Stable deposit mobilisation, steady credit growth and continued focus on retail lending supported market sentiment. The quarterly update reinforced confidence in the bank’s operating performance and kept the stock among the key contributors to gains in the benchmark indices.

Nykaa

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. share price advanced over 3% by midday after the company issued its June quarter business update. The beauty and personal care business reported gross merchandise value growth in the mid-twenties, while the fashion segment also maintained healthy momentum. The company said customer demand remained resilient across both online and offline channels, supported by premium beauty categories and continued store expansion. The update strengthened expectations of another quarter of steady revenue growth despite a competitive retail environment.

Shakti Pumps

Shakti Pumps (India) share price surged over 8% by midday after the company secured a Rs 353.89 crore order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 15,000 off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana.

The project includes pumps of 3 HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP and is scheduled to be completed within 60 days. The fresh order strengthens the company’s position in the solar pumping segment and comes even as the stock remains down on a yearly basis despite delivering multibagger returns over the longer term.

Aastha Spintex

Aastha Spintex share price listed at a discount of 4.41% against its IPO issue price on Monday. The textile manufacturer debuted at Rs 130 compared with the issue price of Rs 136 after the Rs 170 crore public issue was subscribed 4.64 times.

The company plans to utilise the IPO proceeds for the acquisition of Falcon Yarns, funding working capital requirements of the acquired business and general corporate purposes. Aastha Spintex manufactures cotton yarns and cotton bales catering to weaving, knitting and industrial textile applications.

Senco Gold

Senco Gold Ltd. share price climbed as much as 6.8% by midday after the jewellery retailer reported around 60% year-on-year standalone revenue growth for the June quarter. Retail revenue increased 48%, while same-store sales growth stood at 38%, supported by Akshaya Tritiya, Poila Baisakh, Baisakhi, Bihu and the summer wedding season. The company said trailing twelve-month sales reached around Rs 9,660 crore and reiterated plans to add another 12 to 15 stores during the remainder of FY27, with expansion expected to be driven largely through the franchise model.

Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan Ltd. share price gained over 4% by midday after the liquor maker reported a strong business update for the June quarter. The company said its premium brands continued to deliver healthy growth, helping drive double-digit volume expansion during the quarter. Management also indicated that premiumisation remained the key growth driver across the portfolio, supported by improving demand and wider market presence. The quarterly update reinforced expectations of sustained earnings growth, keeping the stock among the notable gainers during the session.

Diamond Power Infrastructure

Diamond Power share price rallied over 5% by midday after the company announced fresh order wins worth around Rs 1,100 crore. The orders include the supply of power cables and conductors for domestic transmission and distribution projects, strengthening its execution pipeline. The company has continued to secure large contracts over the past few quarters as spending on power infrastructure and grid expansion remains strong, with the latest wins further improving revenue visibility.