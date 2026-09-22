The benchmark indices have slipped to intra-day loss by midday after opening higher on September 22. The Nifty was hovering above 23,350 while the Sensex was around 74,650. Information technology stocks continued to trade lower while Adani-group companies eked out gains.

Here are the top movers and shakers so far –

Coal India

The share price of Coal India surged over 3% intraday today after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating for the stock.

Coal India’s shares are up over 5% in the last one month and around 7% in the last one year. The company has been in focus recently on divestment for its subsidiaries. After the successful IPO of CMPDI, Mahanadi Coalfields is the next on cue. By FY30, Coal India aims to divest stake in 8 subsidiaries.

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Meesho

The share price of Meesho soared over 11% intraday after a brokerage upgrade. The share price of Meesho has risen over 16% in the last one month and nearly 39% in the last three months.

The key takeaways from the company’s annual report earlier in August indicate that Meesho’s user base continued to scale rapidly, reaching 264 million annual transacting users, a 33% YoY increase, with shoppers also ordering more frequently (10.1 orders per user vs. 9.2 last year). The seller ecosystem expanded significantly, with 961,000 annual transacting sellers, up 87% YoY, strengthening product assortment and entrepreneurship opportunities across the platform

Pace Digitek

The Pace Digitek share price surged over 13% after its subsidiary Lineage Power Private Limited received a letter of award worth Rs 488.46 crores from NTPC GE Power Services. The order is for the supply of 5.015 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system containers along with battery management systems and energy management systems.

Transrail Lighting

The share price of Transrail Lighting jumped over 15% after it raised conductor manufacturing capacity by 70% to 40,800 km per annum. The phase 1 of the brownfield expansion for conductor manufacturing at its Silvassa unit was completed. Transrail is now further upgrading its capacity under the second phase of expansion, post which it expects to double its original capacity.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.