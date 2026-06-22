The Indian benchmark indices were holding on to modest gains by midday on June 22, with the Nifty 50 hovering above 24,100 and the BSE Sensex trading over 77,100. The broader tone of the market was firm enough, but the real action was in stock-specific counters where deal approvals, defence orders, EV deployment wins, IPO developments and data-centre-linked contracts kept traders busy.

Pharma, autos, defence, telecom infrastructure, consumer durables and rail-linked names all found their own triggers, and that is what drove the session.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Cipla

The Cipla Ltd. share price jumped 4% intra-day after global brokerage house Citi reiterated its bullish stance on the pharma major.Though the stock has maintained a steady uptick in the last 1 month, Cipla has delivered negative returns year-to-date this year. It is down 6% so far in 2026.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries Ltd. share price rose nearly 3% in early trade and remained up more than 2% by midday after Jio Platforms filed its draft red herring prospectus with SEBI. That was the trigger the market had been waiting for. The proposed public issue is a fresh issue of 27 crore shares and, according to reports, could raise around Rs 37,700 crore. Once that filing landed, the conversation moved quickly from “when” to “how large” and “what next”.

Mukesh Ambani called the Jio listing the most important value-creation milestone of the year and said the process is being led by Akash, Isha and Anant Ambani. Those remarks were not treated as ceremonial commentary. They were taken as a signal that Reliance is actively moving to monetise and separately value one of its most important digital assets. For Reliance shareholders, the attraction is obvious: a listed Jio Platforms could potentially force a cleaner market valuation on telecom, digital services, enterprise technology and platform assets that currently sit inside the larger Reliance structure.

Voltas

Voltas Ltd. share price jumped as much as 5% to Rs 1,411.90 after the room air-conditioner maker said it had crossed the milestone of selling one million units within the first three months of FY27. That is a strong demand signal in a market where summer sales, channel inventory, pricing discipline and competitive positioning all matter. The announcement was enough to put not just Voltas but the entire air-conditioning value chain under the spotlight.

The company said it achieved the one-million milestone in record time, reinforcing its position in the Indian room air-conditioner market. Voltas had earlier crossed the two-million RAC sales mark in FY24, which it had described as an industry first. This latest update tells the market that cooling demand has stayed strong despite price hikes, tighter energy-efficiency norms and the usual volatility in raw material costs. It also tells the market that Voltas’ distribution, product mix and execution in peak season appear to be working.

RVNL

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. share price rose as much as 3% to Rs 250.90 after the company secured a fresh order from NMDC worth Rs 2,977 crore for setting up buffer stockpiles and a blending yard of 10 MTPA handling capacity at Vizag in Andhra Pradesh. The project has a completion timeline of 42 months, and it adds to a run of order announcements that have kept the stock in the conversation despite a weak showing in recent earnings.

This order follows another contract won last week from East Coast Railway worth Rs 967.93 crore for the construction of third and fourth railway lines across sections on the Bhadrak-Vizianagaram route. Taken together, the wins reinforce RVNL’s position as a rail and infrastructure execution arm that is no longer being looked at only through the lens of traditional railway line work. The NMDC project, tied to handling infrastructure and logistics capacity, broadens the project profile.

The irony is that the operating numbers have been poor. RVNL’s consolidated net profit for Q4 FY26 fell nearly 59% year-on-year to Rs 187.07 crore, while EBITDA dropped more than 38% and margins contracted sharply to 4.01%. Revenue still rose 4.18% to Rs 6,695.91 crore, but the margin compression was ugly enough to leave a mark. That is why the stock’s reaction to fresh orders matters. The market is trying to decide whether the next leg for RVNL comes from execution recovery and order inflows rather than from anything visible in the latest quarterly profit line.

Kirloskar Oil Engines

Kirloskar Oil Engines share price surged 20% to hit its upper circuit and 52-week high of Rs 2,389.80 after the company announced a major 192 MW power systems order from HyperNext, a digital infrastructure company focused on hyperscale-ready and AI-enabled data centre solutions. The market did not need much time to decide what it thought of that. It pushed the stock straight into the upper circuit band.

The order covers 96 units of KOEL’s 2500 kVA Optiprime Dual Core power systems and is tied to backup and support infrastructure for hyperscale data centres in India. This is where the story gets interesting. Kirloskar is not just selling diesel gensets into an ordinary industrial cycle. It is plugging into the data-centre build-out linked to cloud infrastructure, AI workloads and mission-critical digital systems, where power reliability is non-negotiable and capacity planning tends to be much larger.

Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. share price slipped 0.86% to Rs 1,485 by midday after the company said its wholly owned subsidiary, Aurobindo Pharma USA, had received approval from the US Federal Trade Commission to proceed with the acquisition of Lannett Company LLC. On paper, the development is positive. It removes a regulatory overhang from a transaction the company clearly wants to close before the end of June. Yet the stock traded lower, which suggests the market was not reacting to the approval itself as a fresh surprise, but was instead dealing with short-term profit booking after the recent run-up.

The transaction is valued at $250 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis, inclusive of normalised working capital. More importantly, it gives Aurobindo a stronger manufacturing base in the United States through Lannett’s facility in Seymour, Indiana, and lifts the group’s domestic manufacturing capacity in the US to nearly 4 billion doses a year. That matters because Aurobindo is not buying just another generic drug business for scale. It is buying a portfolio and manufacturing capability that can strengthen its presence in complex generics and non-opioid controlled substances, while also improving supply-side flexibility in a market where local manufacturing has become a policy priority.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. share price rose as much as 2% to Rs 410.45 in early trade after the company said it had secured more than 3,400 electric commercial vehicle orders across segments, a number large enough to get the market’s attention because it speaks to actual deployment rather than just policy chatter around EV adoption. By midday, the stock remained firmly in focus as the Street parsed what these orders could mean for the company’s commercial vehicle strategy.

The order book covers nearly 2,000 small commercial vehicles and pick-ups, around 900 trucks and close to 500 buses. More importantly, these are not confined to one narrow use case. The company said the orders span e-commerce, logistics, FMCG and FMCD distribution, intra-city transport, cement, steel, mining, tarmac operations and passenger mobility. That spread matters. It suggests electric commercial mobility in India is no longer being tested in isolated pilot fleets alone. It is beginning to move into actual operating networks where uptime, charging, route economics and load patterns matter every single day.

Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge share price touched its 52-week high of Rs 2,062 and was up around 0.5% by midday after the company’s Rs 425 crore contract with the Ministry of Defence continued to support sentiment. The order is for gas turbine generators for the Indian Navy’s Kolkata-class ships, and while the contract value by itself is meaningful, the bigger point is that it marks Bharat Forge’s entry into the marine gas turbine generator business under the Buy (Indian) category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020.

The company will supply 1.25 MW gas turbine generators that will replace lower-capacity units currently in service onboard. Bharat Forge has made it plain that it is not treating this as a one-off order. It plans to build a dedicated integration and testing facility for gas turbine generators and wants to participate in the design and development of larger power plants and propulsion gas turbines as well. That is where the market sees the story widening. This is no longer just about forgings and machined components in the conventional sense. The defence business is gradually becoming a deeper technology and systems play.

The financial backdrop is mixed, but not weak enough to disturb the narrative. Bharat Forge’s consolidated profit after tax for Q4 FY26 fell 17.4% year-on-year to Rs 233.44 crore, though revenue from operations rose 17.53% to Rs 4,528.04 crore and EBITDA climbed 14.21% to Rs 778 crore. The company also ended FY26 with new orders worth Rs 4,814 crore, of which Rs 2,816 crore came from defence, taking the defence order book to Rs 10,961 crore. That is why the stock is getting rewarded. The market is looking past one quarter’s profit dip and focusing instead on the build-out of a larger defence manufacturing franchise.

Blue Cloud Softech

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price hit the 20% upper circuit at Rs 21.67 after the company disclosed that it is evaluating preliminary, non-binding business opportunities in artificial intelligence technology with SpaceX International Ltd. For a small-cap software services company, even the mention of exploratory discussions with an entity linked to Elon Musk’s SpaceX was enough to trigger a rush of speculative buying. That is exactly what happened.

The company’s filing, however, was careful in its wording. It said the discussions are preliminary and non-binding and do not create any obligation on either side to enter into a transaction, partnership, investment, joint venture or definitive agreement. It also said that, at this stage, the arrangement is effectively a framework for exchange of information and for evaluating potential areas of collaboration. So the market is running ahead of what is formally on the table. That needs to be said plainly.