The domestic equity market traded higher by midday on September 4, with the Nifty 50 hovering around 23,950 and the BSE Sensex near 76,690. Defence stocks remained in focus and Sterlite Technologies, Tata Motors and capital market stocks also recorded notable movements following company-specific and regulatory developments.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Defence stocks

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. share price gained 3.1% by midday, while Astra Microwave Products rose 2.7% and MTAR Technologies advanced 3.4%. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders climbed 2.9%, Bharat Dynamics added 2.4%, and Apollo Micro Systems gained 2.5% while Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers and Cochin Shipyard each advanced 2.1%.

The broader Nifty India Defence index was up 1.6%, with buying across defence counters after GE Aerospace delivered three more F404-IN20 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics for the Tejas Mk1A programme, taking the total delivered to 10. Reports indicate that up to 20 engines could be delivered in the second half of 2026.

Astra Microwave, Apollo Micro Systems and MTAR Technologies are suppliers to HAL. Separately, Bharat Forge’s wholly owned subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems signed an MoU with Belgium-based FN Herstal to evaluate local manufacturing, a dedicated production centre and a strategic alliance or joint venture covering small arms, integrated weapon systems and counter-drone systems.

Capital market stocks

BSE Ltd. share price gained 5% by midday, while Angel One advanced 7.8%, Groww rose 1.5% and Nuvama Wealth Management gained 1.28%. The moves came as the Securities and Exchange Board of India plans to review the settlement price methodology for derivative contracts following the introduction of the Closing Auction Session. The market regulator is expected to issue a consultation paper on the matter, with feedback focusing on the use of the closing price determined through the auction session for settling derivatives on expiry. The Closing Auction Session was introduced on August 3, while August also saw a 30% month-on-month decline in equity options trading and a 20% fall in index-options premium turnover to Rs 53,900 crore.

Sterlite Technologies

Sterlite Technologies‘ share price gained 5% and hit the upper circuit by midday after its board approved a Rs3,000 crore capital expenditure plan to expand capacity at an existing manufacturing facility. The company said the investment is aimed at meeting rising global demand for optical fibre cables and connectivity products.

The proposed expansion is part of the company’s broader capacity plans as it targets higher revenue and a stronger position in the global optical connectivity market.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. share price gained 0.94% by midday after Tata Motors CV’s indirect wholly owned subsidiary, TML CV Holdings received approval from Italy’s Consob for the tender offer document related to Iveco. The offer acceptance period is scheduled to run from September 7 to October 26, 2026, unless extended, with payment scheduled for October 30.

The offer process also provides for a reopened acceptance period in November, subject to applicable requirements. Separately, Tata Motors reported a 49% year-on-year rise in total commercial vehicle sales in August 2026 to 44,411 units, while international sales jumped 227% to 7,792 units and domestic sales increased 33% to 36,619 units.

Ceigall India

Ceigall India Ltd. share price gained around 3% by midday after the company received a Letter of Intent from REC Power Development and Consultancy for a power transmission project in Gujarat. The project has an estimated cost of around Rs5,300 crore and involves development of the transmission system, with the company entitled to annual transmission charges of Rs 608.67 crore for 35 years after a construction period of 36 months.

Tata Chemicals

The share price of Tata Chemicals fell 2.54% by midday after reports that Kenya’s President William Ruto had ordered an end to Tata Chemicals’ operations in the country. Tata Chemicals said it continues to engage with the authorities and that Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd had submitted the required information to the Kenyan ministry on August 11 and is awaiting further review and direction. The development comes as the company continues to operate across chemicals and industrial segments, with Rallis India serving as its crop protection subsidiary.