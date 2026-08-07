Indian benchmark indices are in the red in midday trade on August 7, with the Nifty 50 hovering around the 24,535 level while the BSE Sensex is near 78,450 mark. Selling remained broad-based across sectors, although stock-specific action dominated trading after quarterly earnings, corporate developments and business updates triggered sharp moves in individual counters.

Britannia Industries, Siemens Energy India Ltd. and Waaree Energies Ltd. traded with gains, while Vikram Solar and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals remained under pressure after their latest quarterly updates.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries share price gained around 4.6% by midday after the company reported a healthy June quarter, with consolidated sales rising 9.5% year-on-year to Rs 4,964 crore and net profit increasing 14.1% to Rs 593 crore. Standalone sales also advanced 10%, while management said the company delivered healthy volume and value growth despite higher fuel and freight costs arising from the West Asia conflict.

Trent

The Trent share price fell over 2% after the company reported its April-June quarter (Q1FY27) results. The Tata group company reported a strong June quarter, with strong margin performance continuing despite muted like-for-like, analysts noted.

Trent posted a 22% rise in quarterly profit to Rs 519 crore for the quarter ended June ‌30, while revenue climbed 18% to Rs 5,755 crore.

Vikram Solar

The share price of Vikram Solar was down about 4% by midday after investors reacted to weaker profitability despite strong revenue growth in the June quarter. Consolidated net profit dropped 85% year-on-year to Rs 20 crore even as revenue rose 38% to Rs 1,563 crore, with higher raw material costs weighing heavily on margins.

The Q1 total expenses climbed 62% and raw material costs alone surged more than 63%, leading EBITDA to fall 48% while EBITDA margin narrowed sharply to 8.06%. The earnings performance kept pressure on the stock despite the company’s healthy top-line growth.

Waaree Energies

Waaree Energies share price rose around 1.3% by midday after the company announced the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary focused on hydrogen-powered clean mobility solutions and reported another strong quarterly performance. Consolidated net profit increased 15.39% year-on-year to Rs 891.87 crore, while revenue from operations jumped to Rs 7,931.79 crore. The company also added new orders worth Rs 16,000 crore during the quarter, taking its total order book to nearly Rs 61,500 crore.

Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy share price rallied nearly 12% by midday after the company reported strong June quarter earnings supported by robust execution and an expanding order book. Net profit increased 68% year-on-year to Rs 441 crore, while revenue advanced 39% to Rs 2,486 crore. EBITDA climbed 72% to Rs 585 crore and EBITDA margin improved to 23.55%, supported by better operating leverage and higher export contribution. Order backlog also grew 16.4% to Rs 19,331 crore.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals share price declined around 6.3% by midday as management commentary on supply constraints overshadowed an otherwise steady June quarter performance. Consolidated net profit rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 140 crore and revenue increased 12% to Rs 2,235 crore, while EBITDA improved 14% with a modest expansion in operating margin.

State Bank of India

The State Bank of India share price traded about 0.4% higher by midday as investors awaited the lender’s June quarter earnings later in the day. Market attention remained firmly on loan growth, net interest margins, asset quality, deposit growth and management guidance for the rest of the financial year. Analysts expect standalone net profit to decline marginally because of pressure on margins, although net interest income is projected to record double-digit growth, supported by steady expansion in the loan book.