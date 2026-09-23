The benchmark indices remained higher in midday trade on September 23, with the Nifty trading around 23,460 points while Sensex was hovering around 74,950 points. Metal heavyweights jumped on a rise in prices of industrial metals while some information technology stocks traded lower.

Here are the top movers and shakers so far today:

Bajaj Finance

The share price of Bajaj Finance rose more than 3% earlier in the session after bullish commentary from global brokerages Jefferies and UBS. Jefferies raised its target price for the stock by 25% to Rs 1,280 and retained the stock as one of its top picks.

The stock has lost around 6% in the last one month but has gained 27% in the last six months. It is up around 5% in the last one year.

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Ola Electric

The Ola Electric share price surged nearly 12% intraday, extending gains for the third straight session. The stock has gained around 80% in the last six months. The company recently opened dealer-operated partner stores across the country and aims to expand its footprint to over 500 dealerships in the next couple quarters.

360 ONE WAM

The share price of 360 ONE WAM rose around 4.5% intraday after veteran investment banker Aashish Agarwal was appointed as the chief executive officer of the 360 ONE WAM group. Agarwal has been the managing director and country head of multinational bank Jefferies since April 2020.

Aditya Infotech

The share price of Aditya Infotech was locked in at 5% upper circuit today on NSE. The company opened its qualified institutional placement on Tuesday and set the floor price at Rs 3,638.43 per share. The stock has gained over 10% in the last one month and has more than doubled in the last one year.

Prime Focus

The share price of Prime Focus plunged over 4% intraday today. The stock was in focus after its step-down subsidiary Brahma AI Holdings raised $150 million through equity issuances. The stock has gained 15% in the last one month and over 60% in the last six months. It is up nearly 45% in the last one year.