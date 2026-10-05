The benchmark indices gave up early gains and were trading slightly higher by midday on Monday, October 5. The Nifty was hovering around 22,448 points while the Sensex was around 71,977 points.

Here are the top movers and shakers of the day so far:

Bajaj Finance

The Bajaj Finance share price saw strong 4% gains intra-day today. The company reported robust AUM growth and steady customer addition in Q1. Its new loan books have risen 11% and the total customer franchise stood at 128.85m, up 16% YoY. The NBFC’s new customer acquisition was healthy at 4.42 million new customers. Bajaj Finance’s deposit book stood at Rs 69,700 crore.

Brokerages like Motilal Oswal and Jefferies are positive on the stock after the Q2 updates.

HCLTech

The HCLTech share price is under significant selling pressure. The stock is down 3%. The Accenture numbers offered some encouragement to the Indian IT companies ahead of their Q2 results, due over the next 20 days.

Nykaa

The Nykaa share price jumped 4% in intra-day trade. The company’s pre-quarter business update suggests continued growth momentum in the topline. The consolidated GMV is expected to grow around 30%. The beauty business continued to deliver healthy growth despite a difficult base of festive spends starting early last year.

The strong quarter was supported by robust customer acquisition as well as repeat orders, sustained traction in House of Nykaa brands and LFL store sales growth. Fashion too continued its steady performance, significantly ahead of estimates. New customer additions, assortment expansion and continued traction in Nike partnership helped the quarterly performance.

Avenue Supermart

The share price of Avenue Supermart, the company that owns and operates DMart, is down over 5% as productivity remained muted in Q2. The company’s second quarter business update indicated that annualized revenue/store declined 1% YoY though this was better than the 4% dip in Q1. Moreover its annualized revenue/sqft (calculated) was flat YoY. This was, however, in line with key brokerage estimates like Motilal Oswal. The domestic brokerage house has a Buy on DMart.

Nuvama Wealth

The Nuvama Wealth share price has jumped 8% in trade today. Jefferies in a recent report on capital market plays had mentioned that their “preferred picks include Groww, MCX, KFIN and Nuvama.” The global investment bank sees Nuvama and Groww’s valuations “most reasonsable” among capital market peers. In September equity option contracts traded

were up 17% MoM, albeit still below July levels. Jefferies expects “industry margin lending book grew 3% MoM.”