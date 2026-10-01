The benchmark indices have seen sharp losses in midday trade on October 1, extending losses for the fourth consecutive session. The Nifty has slipped significantly below the 22,400 level while the Sensex plunged nearly 900 points intra-day. Several automobile stocks were in focus as these companies released their monthly sales figures for September.

Here are the top movers and shakers of the day so far:

Bajaj Auto

The Bajaj Auto share price plunged more than 7% intraday today. The company’s total sales for September rose 5% year-on-year to 538,443 units, led by growth in exports. However, the company’s domestic sales for September fell 9% to 294,456 units.

The stock has declined 17% in the last one month but has gained around 19% in the last one year.

Mahindra & Mahindra

The Mahindra & Mahindra share price fell over 4% intraday today. The company’s total sales for September rose 15% YoY to 114,874 units, led by domestic utility vehicle sales. However, its exports fell 7% to 4,019 units.

The stock has declined nearly 10% in the last three months and more than 18% in the last one year.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

The share price of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose a shade over 4% intraday today before giving up some of the gains. The bank has appointed Anup Kumar Saha as the new Managing Director & CEO of the Bank for three years, with effect from January 1, 2027.

Global firm Jefferies termed this as a “positive” development as Saha has extensive experience in leading retail segments at major finance companies.

The stock has gained nearly 6% in the last one month and nearly 19% in the last six months.

PB Fintech

The PB Fintech share price fell 6% intraday today, extending losses for the sixth straight session. Global firm Macquarie also downgraded the stock to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Outperform’ and cut the target price by 41%.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India)

The share price of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) surged 10% intraday today. In related development, the Union Cabinet on September 30 approved the RS 1.86 lakh crores PM-DHARA or Developing Harmonized and Accelerated Renewable Energy Access scheme. This could aid transformer manufacturers from additional demand.

The stock has lost nearly 8% in the last one month and around 21% in the last three months.

Sugar stocks

The sugar sector stocks are under significant selling pressure today. The government revised sugar stock holding norms to prevent hoarding and ensure smooth supply to consumers during festive season.

Balrampur Chini Mills

The Balrampur Chini Mills share price fell over 3%. The stock has declined nearly 4% in the last one month but has gained around 18% in the last three months.

Shree Renuka Sugars

The share price of Shree Renuka Sugars also slumped over 3%. The stock has declined nearly 12% in the last one month and around 24% in the last six months.

Triveni Engineering & Industries

The share price of Triveni Engineering & Industries also fell more than 2%. The stock has lost 17% in the last three months.