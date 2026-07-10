The benchmark indices were firm on July 10, extending gains as buying remained broad-based across sectors. The Nifty 50 was hovering near the 24,200 level, while the BSE Sensex was hovering near the 77,500 mark. Defence, information technology and Adani Group stocks remained in focus, while select public sector banks and infrastructure counters also witnessed healthy buying interest.

TCS

The Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. share price surged 4% in early trade. The stock is still up 1%. This is after the company clocked largely inline results. The company reported its strongest ever hiring in 4 years and the street is betting on the company’s AI investment plans.

Apollo Micro Systems

Apollo Micro Systems share price jumped 5% by midday after the defence technology company announced the acquisition of a 41.33% promoter stake in Premier Explosives through an all-cash transaction. The deal, expected to close in the December quarter of FY27 subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, will bring Premier Explosives under Apollo Micro Systems while retaining its existing brand identity.

Premier Explosives

Premier Explosives share price declined 3.5% by midday as investors reacted to the promoter stake sale to Apollo Micro Systems. Despite the decline, the company said it would continue operating under its existing brand after the acquisition is completed. Premier Explosives manufactures high-energy materials for defence, aerospace and mining sectors and also undertakes operation and maintenance of solid propellant plants for ISRO’s Sriharikota Centre and the Solid Fuel Complex at Jagdalpur.

Adani Group Stocks

Stock price of Adani Group companies traded higher by midday after Kutch Copper, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, secured London Metal Exchange registration for its ‘Adani Copper’ Grade A cathodes. The certification allows deliveries against LME copper futures contracts from July 10 and marks a significant milestone for the company’s global copper business. Sentiment also remained supported by developments surrounding the group’s ongoing legal proceedings in the United States, although the company maintained that the matter remains sub judice.

Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra share price gained more than 2% by midday ahead of the lender’s June quarter business update. State-run banks reported another quarter of healthy credit growth, with retail, agriculture and MSME loans continuing to drive advances. Across public sector banks, loan growth continued to outpace deposit mobilisation, reflecting sustained credit demand despite pressure on low-cost deposits.

Indian Bank

Indian Bank share price advanced nearly 2% by midday as investors awaited the lender’s June quarter business numbers. The bank reported double-digit growth in both advances and deposits during the quarter, while its retail, agriculture and MSME portfolio continued to expand steadily. Buying interest remained firm across select public sector lenders as provisional business updates indicated healthy loan growth during the first quarter of FY27.

CONCOR

Container Corporation of India Ltd. share price gained 2.4% by midday after the company signed a 15-year agreement with GAIL (India) to set up an LNG dispensing station at its Inland Container Depot in Ahmedabad. Under the agreement, GAIL will invest in developing and operating the LNG retail outlet, while CONCOR will provide around 3,000 square metres of land along with utility connectivity. The logistics company has also committed to deploying a dedicated fleet of 15 LNG-powered commercial vehicles from the first year, supporting cleaner transportation across its logistics network.

GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) share price advanced 2.4% by midday following its long-term partnership with CONCOR to establish an LNG dispensing station in Ahmedabad. The project is expected to strengthen LNG adoption in the commercial transport segment by providing round-the-clock refuelling infrastructure for logistics operators and open-market commercial vehicles. The agreement also expands GAIL’s presence in the clean mobility ecosystem through long-term infrastructure development.

Torrent Pharma

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. share price slipped 2.4% by midday after the company announced a voluntary recall of select batches of Semalix injection pens as a precautionary measure following a technical evaluation initiated by manufacturer Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. The company clarified that the recall is limited to select 2 mg and 4 mg injection batches and that there is no risk to patients currently using the treatment. Torrent also said its oral semaglutide products, other Semalix variants and Sembolic products remain unaffected by the recall.

Blue Jet Healthcare

Blue Jet Healthcare share price surged 8.5% by midday after the company successfully raised Rs 800 crore through its Qualified Institutional Placement. The company allotted over 1.58 crore equity shares to qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 506 per share. Shamyak Investment and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund emerged as the largest allottees, accounting for a significant portion of the issue. The successful fundraise marks a major step in the company’s previously announced plan to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore for future growth initiatives.