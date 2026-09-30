The benchmark indices traded with slight gains by midday on September 30, with the Nifty hovering around 22,770 while Sensex was around 72,950. Several pharmaceutical and healthcare stocks weighed while select bank and information technology stocks led gains.

Here are the top movers and shakers of the day so far:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

The Apollo Hospitals share price plunged 6% intraday today. In related development, the Supreme Court voiced its concern on the steep markup on cancer drugs by hospitals. The stock has declined nearly 8% in the last month but has gained around 15% in the last one year.

Max Healthcare

The Max Healthcare share price dropped over 5% intraday today. Stocks in the healthcare sector witnessed heavy selling. The company’s share price has declined 18% in the last three months.

Rail Vikas Nigam

The Rail Vikas share price surged around 5% intraday. The company had received an order worth Rs 405 crores from the East Coast Railway last week. Earlier this month, Rail Vikas had received a Rs 903 crore order from SJVN Thermal for a thermal power project in Bihar.

The stock has lost over 12% in the last three months and more than 17% in the last six months.

Solar Industries

The Solar Industries share price gained over 4% by midday today. The company is preparing for a major expansion of its global explosives business through the proposed acquisition of South Africa-based Omnia Holdings.

The stock has gained over 4% in the last three months and over 61% in the last six months.

Prestige Estates

The share price of Prestige Estates is up nearly 5%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) announced Rs 3,000 crore (C$441 million) investment in Prestige Hospitality Ventures Limited (PHVL), the hospitality platform of Prestige Estates Projects. Through the investment, CPP Investments will acquire approximately 27% stake in PHVL, with the majority of the capital supporting the platform’s continued expansion.

Sun TV Network

The Sun TV Network share price soared over 19% by midday today and was the best performer in Nifty 500. The company is looking to separate its IPL operations with a potential demerger of its cricket franchise, CNBC Awaaz reported.

The stock has gained around 39% in the last one month and around 28% in the last three months.