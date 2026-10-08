The benchmark equity indices fell sharply today, October 8, with the Nifty plunging 1.2% to around 22,328 points. The Sensex has lost over 750 points, or 1%, and is hovering around 71,880 points. The information technology bellwether Tata Consultancy Services is slated to release its financial results for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27) later in the day.

Here are the top movers and shakers of the day so far:

Adani Group stocks

The Adani Group stocks such as Adani Green Energy, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Power plunged 10%, 7%, and 6% respectively intraday today. The Adani Enterprises share price was the worst hit in the Nifty 50 today. It has lost nearly 16% in the last three months but has gained around 25% in the last six months. In related news, CARE Ratings on Wednesday upgraded its long-term rating on the company’s loans to AA from AA-, with a stable outlook.

Paytm

The share price of One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, plummeted 10% before paring some of the losses. The stock remains in focus amid potential delays to the UPI merchant fees. Goldman Sachs also raised its target price on the stock. The stock has gained 35% in the last three months.

Ola Electric Mobility

The Ola Electric share price slumped 10% today. The company’s board approved a rights issue for up to Rs 1,000 crore through partly paid-up equity shares. The stock has declined nearly 19% in the last three months.

Fino Payments Bank

The Fino Payments Bank share price jumped 17% intraday today. Fino Payments’ loan disbursals for September more than tripled year-on-year to Rs 278 crore. Its average total deposits for the month rose 13% year-on-year to Rs 2,794 crore.

Senco Gold

The Senco share price surged nearly 12% intraday today before giving up some of the early gains. Its total revenue for the second quarter of financial year 2027 rose 31% year-on-year, supported by 19% growth from existing stores.

The company said it expects strong seasonal demand in the third quarter and second half of FY27, supported by underlying affinity for gold due to wedding demand.