The markets are rather glum this Friday, and tech stocks are bearing the brunt of it after the global consulting giant Accenture revised its outlook downwards for the second time this year. The Sensex fell 864 points, and the Nifty is trading below 24,000.

Several independent counters are buzzing with sharp moves. Triggers like the ongoing stake sale, quarterly results, and other factors are impacting price action.

Here are the top movers and shakers:

Tech stocks

Indian IT counters came under heavy pressure in Friday’s trade after global technology services major Accenture issued a cautious demand outlook, reigniting concerns about discretionary spending and technology budgets worldwide. The Nifty IT index plunged 6%.

Infosys was the worst performer among IT stocks, falling 8.29% to Rs 1,034, which is the lowest level since December, 2020.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined 6.19% to Rs 2,066.90, while HCL Technologies dropped 5.22% to Rs 1,101.10. Tech Mahindra slipped 5.84% to Rs 1,363.10, and Wipro fell 3.60% to Rs 176.26.

NIACL

The share price of The New India Assurance rallied 14% in today’s trade to a high of Rs 203.09 on the NSE. The surge in the stock price came after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) filed draft papers for its proposed Rs 30,000-crore initial public offering (IPO). The company, one of the selling shareholders in the IPO, will sell up to 1.05 crore equity shares of face value Re 1 each through the offer for sale.

IFCI

The NSE effect was not limited to NIACL; it spilt over to other stocks as well. The share price of IFCI surged 6.88% on Friday to a high of Rs 87.98 on the NSE. The stock has surged about 58% in less than a month to hit a record high. As per the data on the DRHP, Stock Holding Corporation is planning to sell 1.089 crore shares via the OFS. IFCI owns a 52.86% stake in Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL), which in turn holds 4.4% of NSE as of the December quarter.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies

The Paras Defence and Space Technologies shares rallied over 7% to an intraday high of Rs 1,439 on the NSE. The sharp move is on the back of record defence production, increased government spending, and a major drone procurement programme.

Tejas Networks

The share price of Tejas Networks surged 7.4% to the day’s high of Rs 644.75 on the NSE. The stock has increased almost 5% in the last five trading sessions. The stock has given a return of nearly 35% in the past one month and 39% in the last six months. Tejas Networks’ stock price has dropped 9% over the previous 12 months.