Indian equity benchmarks remained in positive territory by midday on May 27, with the Nifty 50 hovering near 23,977 and the Sensex hovering around 76,155 as stock-specific action dominated trading. Earnings reactions, order wins, regulatory data, stake-sale announcements and company-specific developments drove movement across counters through the session.

Several names saw sharper moves than the broader market, with gains concentrated in renewable energy, healthcare and select telecom counters, while pressure emerged in PSU and earnings-linked trades.

Saatvik Green Energy

Saatvik Green Energy share price climbed as much as 5.4% during the session after the company disclosed that it had received and accepted an order worth Rs 171.45 crore from a reputed independent power producer and EPC player for the supply of solar PV modules. The domestic order is expected to be completed by October 2026.

By midday, the stock remained higher by 3.39%.

The move came despite a mixed quarterly outcome and suggested that the market chose to place greater weight on execution visibility and future capacity plans rather than near-term margin compression.

The company entered FY27 with an expansion-led approach centred on manufacturing integration, broader product presence and higher operating scale. Management had already indicated progress on the Odisha integrated manufacturing expansion, with tool-moving activities scheduled from Q1 FY27.

The company also spoke about increasing capabilities across integrated modules, solar cells, encapsulants, ingots and wafers while expanding into adjacent solar ecosystems including inverters, transformers, solar pumps and battery energy storage systems.

Operationally, FY26 marked the highest annual production in the company’s history at 3,162 MW, supported by capacity utilisation of 84.07%. The order book stood at around 5.89 GW at the end of March.

Quarterly numbers, however, showed pressure beneath the surface. Consolidated net profit fell 36% to Rs 61 crore from Rs 95 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 75% to Rs 1,608 crore, but expenses increased faster at 95% to Rs 1,539 crore. EBITDA declined 31.5% to Rs 108 crore and margin narrowed to 6.69% from 17.08%.

Over six months, the stock has gained more than 10%, while gains from the beginning of the year stood at 21%.

Coal India

Share price of Coal India fell sharply after the government announced an Offer for Sale in the Maharatna PSU.

The stock dropped as much as 6.49% in early trade before reducing losses. By midday, Coal India remained lower by around 3%.

The Centre plans to sell up to a 2% stake through the OFS mechanism at a floor price of Rs 412 per share, translating into a potential mobilisation of about Rs 5,000 crore. The base offer consists of 1% equity with an additional 1% green shoe option in case of strong demand.

The floor price represented roughly a 10% discount to the previous market level, which often creates immediate pressure because market participants adjust positions to account for the incoming supply.

The non-retail portion opened on May 27 while the retail segment is scheduled to open on May 29.

Despite the reaction in the stock, Coal India attempted to calm concerns around fuel availability. The company stated that total coal availability across the system stood at 168 MT.

Coal inventory at domestic coal-based plants stood at 47.6 MT as of May 23, while mine-head inventory reached 113.5 MT. Additional coal remained available at transit locations and in movement through rail logistics.

The OFS also fits into the government’s broader disinvestment and asset monetisation target for FY27.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel Ltd. share price moved higher after the latest telecom subscriber data for April placed the company at the top in customer additions.

By midday, the stock was up 0.60%.

TRAI data showed Airtel added 34.82 lakh net subscribers during April. That included 31.39 lakh wireless additions and another 3.43 lakh in wireline.

The company also moved ahead of Reliance Jio in net additions within the wireline category during the month.

The telecom industry’s total subscriber base expanded to a record 133.75 crore, indicating continued consumption growth and stronger network penetration.

The stock’s move was measured rather than explosive, but the subscriber data reinforced Airtel’s operating momentum.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea share price traded higher as telecom counters responded to April subscriber data.

By midday, the stock remained up 0.35%.

The company added 53,257 subscribers during the month. The increase was modest compared with peers, yet the market treated the positive net addition as a constructive signal after extended periods of pressure.

The stock has already risen strongly in recent weeks, gaining 46% over one month and 22% from the beginning of the year.

Subscriber stability continues to remain closely watched because operational consistency matters as much as capital decisions in the company’s current phase.

MTNL

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. share price advanced even after subscriber losses in April.

By midday, the stock was higher by 1.45%.

The company lost 33,403 wireless subscribers and also saw losses in the wireline segment. Even so, the stock remained in positive territory.

Market moves in telecom names often extend beyond a single month’s operating data and tend to respond to broader sector sentiment.

MTNL had gained 7% over the previous week entering the session, although year-to-date performance remained negative.

Procter & Gamble Health

Procter & Gamble Health share price delivered one of the strongest moves of the session after quarterly earnings significantly exceeded expectations.

The stock surged as much as 18.5% intraday and remained higher by 11.37% by midday.

The company reported a 56% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 95 crore for Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 61 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 19% to Rs 370 crore.

EBITDA climbed 67% to Rs 135 crore and EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 36.57% from 26.02%.

Sales during the quarter stood at Rs 365 crore, supported by product launches and stronger consumer response.

For the full year, the company reported sales of Rs 1,385 crore and profit after tax of Rs 327 crore, representing growth of 16% and 30% respectively.

Management stated that investments continued across product development, consumer communication, supply chains and healthcare outreach.

The board also recommended a dividend of Rs 45 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

Transrail Lighting

Transrail Lighting share price came under pressure after the company released quarterly numbers.

The stock declined as much as 7.37% in opening trade.

Quarterly revenue slipped 4% year-on-year to Rs 1,863 crore, while EBITDA declined 13% to Rs 207 crore.

Operating profit after tax fell 24% to Rs 97 crore.

Margin narrowed to 5.1% from 6.5%.

The quarterly softness overshadowed a stronger full-year performance.

For FY26, revenue increased 30% to Rs 6,880 crore and EBITDA rose 21% to Rs 820 crore. Operating PAT increased 28% to Rs 421 crore.

The company reported operating cash flow of Rs 817 crore and ended the year with an order book including L1 position worth Rs 16,361 crore.

Management also approved additional capex of Rs 203 crore and recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per share.

IRCTC

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. share price traded lower after quarterly results.

By midday, the stock remained down 1.82%.

The company reported an 8.88% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 326.39 crore for Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 15.07% to Rs 1,459.71 crore.

EBITDA rose 3.47% to Rs 399 crore, though margin moderated to 27.33% from 30.39%.

For the full year, net profit increased 11.55%.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share in addition to interim dividends already paid during the year.

The reaction suggested that margin pressure received more attention than revenue growth.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. share price weakened amid reports linked to internal governance questions and alleged payment practices.

The stock fell as much as 2.26% during morning trade.

Reports referred to an internal vigilance investigation into payments amounting to Rs 45 crore connected to Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

The matter reportedly relates to differential interest payments and their accounting treatment.

Attention also returned to the earlier resignation of former non-executive chairman Atanu Chakraborty.

At the same time, the Reserve Bank had stated previously that there were no material concerns on record regarding the bank’s conduct or governance and reiterated that the institution remained well capitalised with satisfactory liquidity.

The market reaction remained cautious as participants assessed developments beyond routine financial performance.

Senco Gold

Senco Gold Ltd. share price declined despite reporting a sharp jump in quarterly profit.

By midday, the stock remained lower by 4.2%.

The company reported a 151% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 156.87 crore for the March quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 45% to Rs 1,996.65 crore.

Gross margin expanded to 22.4%, while EBITDA increased 116% to Rs 274.35 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 13.7%.

Management attributed the stronger quarter partly to gains linked to higher gold and silver prices.

Even with the earnings growth, market participants appeared cautious about commodity price swings and their effect on future margins.

The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for FY26.

Management stated that it is targeting value growth and an EBITDA margin range of 7.5% to 7.7% in FY27.

ONGC

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. share price opened lower and extended losses after the company announced quarterly earnings.

The stock opened nearly 2% lower and slipped further in trade.

The company reported a 53% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 13,678 crore for Q4 FY26.

Total income increased 3.74% to Rs 177,172 crore.

Standalone net profit increased 3.13% to Rs 6,649.97 crore.

For the full year, revenue remained largely unchanged at Rs 6.62 lakh crore as lower realisation per barrel offset broader operating strength.

Annual net profit increased 29.9% to Rs 49,793 crore.

The company also announced a dividend of Rs 13.5 per share with a payout ratio of 51%.

Even with stronger profitability, the stock reaction suggested that expectations had already moved ahead of reported performance and market attention remained fixed on future crude price trends and earnings sustainability.